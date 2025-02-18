I'll Have What He's Having: Trump's Weight Loss Is Impressive

We noticed it sometime before the inauguration. Donald Trump didn't fill out his suit like he used to. In fact, his suits were looking a little big. Trump was beginning to look like his old self, rather than the guy with the pudgy gut. My husband and I were impressed.

You go, Don-Coco, I thought.

But, of course, being the inquisitive and curious person I am, not to mention being in need of losing a few pounds myself, I instantly wondered what was behind Trump's obvious weight loss. Maybe I could learn something from the The Don.

He wasn't indulging in the Real Housewives Ozempic fad, was he?

Was it political? How could he ask America to get healthier again when he indulged himself regularly with fast food and sweets?

How would it look to the MAHA Moms that the president still enjoyed his burgers and fries from McDonalds?

It turns out, MAHA was unfazed. This cheat day worked out just fine. No one panicked.

Was it all those MMA fighters he hangs around with urging him to watch his food intake and hit the punching bag that got the pounds off?

Was it personal?

It had been a minute since this president was in a military high school getting chiseled from all that PT.

Donald Trump and his parents: Fred Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump (1963) pic.twitter.com/0bCtftpoF0 — Constantin von Hoffmeister (@constantinvonh) February 17, 2025

What about as an adult?

I mean, when you've got a hot wife and fit adult kids, a pudgy dad in the family photos prompts a "one of these things is not like the other" thought.

Per White House physician Ronny Jackson:

Trump takes Propecia for hair loss, and he is 230 lbs.

If trump is 230 lbs.

And trump will be healthy for the rest of his term.

230 lbs my a$$. pic.twitter.com/unVXuYjoBR — ALT-immigration (@ALT_uscis) January 16, 2018

As it turns out, however, hot wife Melania's been on her husband's case and urging him to go lighter on the fries and heavier on the salads.

Page Six reports "that staying away from the Mar-a-Lago buffet at his Florida club along with help from his wife, Melania Trump, has done the trick."

Also, it appears that Melania has been, could it be....cooking?

In the case of Melania, she's been cooking more often and hoping that way Trump will eat healthier meals. “Melania has, on occasion, been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron,” said the source. “She’s also encouraging him to make healthier choices.” Trump has not been seen “scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it.”

There is a lot of fake news out there in the blogosphere quoting "Trump," but it appears that some rag sheets are apparently making up a lot of stuff, such as, quote RFK Jr. and Melania are ‘"ganging up’"on the President-elect to eat in a more healthy way. Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy and to improve his overall well-being unquote. I can't find any legitimate news outfit that reports the quote, though the information makes sense enough. Suddenly, I'm reminded of a guy I worked with for a minute who wrote for the sadly departed "Weekly World News." I miss that fantastically fake rag sheet. He would regale me and his audience with how he just sat around and wrote a bunch of made-up stuff up. Sort of like that quote above. Another phantom and unattributed quote -- Trump has not been seen “scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it -- makes sense but hasn't been reported even in Page Six. Fake news aside, Trump has lost between 15 and 30 pounds. In January, he told Fox News reporter Brian Kilmeade that he thought his weight loss was somewhere around 20 pounds.

Donald Trump tells Fox News that he recently lost 15-20 pounds because he’s working hard: “I’ve been so busy. I haven't been able to eat very much. I’m not able to sit and eat.” 🤡🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7NSBRIGrOS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 23, 2024

Walking more and eating less appears to be a winning strategy for President Trump.

May the country be inspired to follow his lead. And go MAHA.