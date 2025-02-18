BOOM! Trump Purges DOJ of Biden U.S. Attorneys

In a decisive and not-so-surprising move, President Donald Trump has ordered the termination of all remaining U.S. attorneys from the Biden administration.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social, which captures the essence of his belief that restoring integrity to the justice system is paramount for America’s resurgence: “Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before. Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining ‘Biden Era’ U.S. Attorneys. We must ‘clean house’ IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence. America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System - THAT BEGINS TODAY!”

My only question is: what took him so long?

The recent termination notices sent to several Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys underscore a broader narrative that many in the GOP have long championed: the belief that the Justice Department has become a tool wielded by the left, aiming to undermine political opponents rather than uphold the rule of law. The Biden administration repeatedly weaponized the Justice Department against Trump in a blatant attempt to prevent his return to office.

Of course, purging U.S. attorneys from the previous administration is a standard practice, but you can bet Democrats will find a way to scandalize this move. And here’s how they’ll do it. The typical protocol when a new administration comes into power is that they request the resignations of U.S. attorneys being replaced, but not under the heavy hammer of termination letters. The outcome may be no different, but somehow I suspect Democrats will find a way to make this the latest “constitutional crisis.”

Just days after taking office, Trump swiftly fired several federal prosecutors involved in cases related to his handling of classified documents, which, of course drew the ire of Democrats. But, let’s face it, it had to be done.

Fox News Digital has more:

Days after taking office, Trump fired several career federal prosecutors involved in cases against him. The employees worked on special counsel Jack Smith's investigation against Trump over his handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. Smith resigned before Trump took office. During the 2024 presidential election, Trump accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against him in an effort to knock him out of the race. He campaigned on a promise to restore the agency. "We're going through this weaponization of our government to try and knock out somebody's political opponent," Trump said in March 2024, calling all the cases against him the "Biden trials." Most recently, Trump ordered the DOJ to drop a case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was facing corruption charges, prompting acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, and five other staffers to resign rather than carry out the directive.

The implications of Trump’s latest moves reach far beyond personnel changes; they indicate a profound desire to realign the Justice Department with the rule of law, which was sadly abandoned under Democrat administrations.