Here’s Why Trump’s Border Czar Is Threatening to Put FBI Agents in Jail

Matt Margolis | 4:43 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Former Border Czar Tom Homan has raised alarming concerns regarding the recent leaks from the FBI that jeopardize critical ICE operations aimed at combating illegal immigration, and he plans to do something about it.

Earlier this month, Homan revealed that a leak tipped off Tren de Aragua gang members about ICE raids in Aurora, Colo. When ICE agents arrived, the apartments were already empty. Meanwhile, protesters used bullhorns to warn illegal immigrants of the impending crackdown. They'd clearly been tipped off.

Homan revealed last week that he believes the leak came from within the FBI.

“Where are these leaks coming from?” Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity asked.

“We think it’s coming from inside,” Homan told him. “And we know the first leak of Aurora is under current investigation. We think we identified that person under investigation right now.”

His statement that “some of the information we are receiving tends towards the FBI” should send shivers down the spine of Deep Staters who think they can get away with undermining the Trump administration. Such leaks not only undermine the rule of law but also place officers’ lives in jeopardy.

Homan said that those responsible for the leaks face dire consequences, which is both justified and necessary: “Not only will this person lose their job [and] they will lose their pension, they will go to jail; they’re going to criminally prosecute.”

As this investigation unfolds, there is a pressing need to address these leaks decisively. Homan's commitment to tackling this issue head-on is crucial in protecting not only the integrity of ICE operations but also the safety of the dedicated officers on the front lines. Leaks like these threaten to demoralize law enforcement agencies and erode public confidence in their ability to enforce the law effectively. 

In a climate where illegal immigration is a major concern, we must stand firm against such irresponsible actions that endanger both our civilians and our law enforcement personnel. Failure to hold those responsible accountable would send the wrong message: that undermining law enforcement is acceptable, which it is not. The Deep State should consider this a warning that the new Trump administration is much different from the first one.

RelatedThe Deep State Is About to Feel the Wrath of Trump

Homan has also suggested that Democrats helping illegal immigrants avoid ICE raids could face legal consequences. He recently told Fox News that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) might have engaged in illegal activities by hosting a webinar for illegal immigrants to give them advice on how to avoid deportation.

“I sent an email today to [the] deputy Attorney General, ‘At what level is that impediment?’ ‘Is that impediment?' I'm not an attorney, I'm not a prosecutor. Is that impeding me? Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? If so, what are we going to do about it? Is she crossing the line? So I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out where is that line that they cross," he said.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

