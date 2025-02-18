Apoplectic Dems Dogpile NYC Mayor Adams

Oh, are they mad! Lefties are beside themselves at the remarkable ascent of Donald Trump, who shot skyward, phoenix-like, from the crucible in which they spent the last eight years trying to destroy him. The brighter he glows and the higher his approval numbers soar, the more they writhe and spit and cast about for a way to vent their rage.

In such a volatile situation, no one is in more danger than one of their own who has dared to stray from the plantation. If leftists in such an advanced state of froth perceive an erstwhile fellow to be a traitor — to do anything less than hate Orange Man Bad (OMB) with the burning intensity of a thousand suns — that person can expect to be flayed alive by the raging demon.

Now they have settled on their first target, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and an epic pile-on is underway.

Normals are baffled by Democrat politicians clinging to the sinking ship of unchecked mass illegal immigration. No one except Democrat politicians wants it to continue, but it is non-negotiable to them. Adams got himself in hot water back in '23, when he ticked off the Biden administration by daring to speak out against the masses of sociopathic deadweight pouring into his city. On Nov. 2, as Adams was midflight to Washington, D.C., to press the issue with the administration, the feds raided the home of his 2021 campaign fundraiser. What a coincidence! Adams was forced to turn tail and head back to NYC.

To his credit, the mayor didn't change his tune on the illegal colonization and bleeding dry of his city. So, just four days later, "F.B.I. agents seized Adams’ electronic devices after he attended an event in Manhattan in a dramatic escalation, asking his security personnel to step away before joining the mayor in his vehicle," reported City & State. The lawfare against Adams built steadily from there in the familiar pattern: pressure and digging into everyone in the target's orbit, followed by charges against the target.

Then Trump's 2024 victory showed just what Americans thought of both lawfare and the endless inflow of third-worlders, and the new president set to work enacting the people's will. As part of his agenda, Trump had his DOJ reevaluate the prosecution against Adams. The DOJ determined the case to be political in nature and not supported by serious evidence. Rather, it was timed to interfere with Adams's reelection efforts — something with which President Trump was all too familiar. In addition, "The pending prosecution has unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime," wrote acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove in a Feb. 10 letter directing New York prosecutors to dismiss the charges.

Suddenly, the legion of NY-based federal prosecutors was rife with conscientious objectors to politicized legal maneuvers. (Where were these people throughout the years of Trump persecution?) They accused the mayor of acceding to a quid pro quo with the Trump administration. Three days after the order, six senior officials, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, resigned rather than let the uppity mayor off the hook.

The battle to cancel Adams has since been joined by the full force of the virulent New York leftist machine. Someone ginned up a feeble rent-a-mob to hold up signs linking Adams to Trump and accusing him of corruption. This was highlighted daily by the local media, which claimed that "pressure was mounting" on the mayor to resign. (Yeah — pressure from them.)

The drumbeat is having the desired effect of rallying the local politicians (all Dems), from city to state level. On Monday, four of NYC's eight Deputy Mayors resigned in protest. On Tuesday, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams called on Adams to step down, as did Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado. New York and neighboring states' attorneys general are urging Manhattan feds to appoint a special counsel to get on the mayor's case. And the New York City Bar Association issued a scathing statement, saying the DOJ decision “cuts to the heart of the rule of law” and asking for a “searching inquiry" into the situation.

Adams can’t be removed from office except by direct action by the governor — something that’s never happened in the history of the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul is herself up for reelection in the next cycle, and she's likely terrified of becoming the next target deemed a Trump collaborator. On Monday night, she announced a series of Tuesday meetings to discuss removing the recalcitrant mayor from office. Hochul will confer with noted leftist luminaries including Hakeem Jeffries, Al Sharpton, and assorted NYC muckety-mucks. These meetings are underway as I write.

For his part, Mayor Adams is chugging away, rejecting calls for him to resign and running his city. He doubled down recently, meeting with leftist bogeyman Tom Homan and agreeing to allow ICE to operate in the Rikers Island prison complex. (The agency was banned from prisons in 2014 when New York became a "sanctuary state.") Adams even so far as to appear alongside Homan on the loathed Fox News channel show "Fox & Friends" on Valentine's Day.

David Birdsell, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Kean University, called Adams's appearance "Perhaps the most damaging 30 seconds in history for a mayor of this city" on an NYC morning news show.

We shall see what Gov. Hochul decides to do. Removing the mayor would be an affront to the will of the people (muh sacred Democracy!) as well as incredibly disruptive; not doing so would leave the tempest to rage on, to maybe even consume Hochul's own reelection bid. But the fuse has been lit and the firestorm around the first target is well underway. God help any blue-state Democrat perceived as working with Trump.

These apoplectic lefties need to pace themselves. It’s going to be a long twelve years for them, and the Great Hate Conflagration will require a lot of fuel to burn this bright that long. They haven't been able to lay a glove on Trump so now they've started tossing their own on the pyre. If they continue to self-immolate, the funeral will be their own.