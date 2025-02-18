Maine Ignores Trump's EO on Trans Athletes, Allowing Boys to Continue Beating Up on Girls

While conservatives aren't the biggest fans of federal power, we do prefer being law-abiding citizens. This is one of the huge differences between the Right and Left in America. Democratic officials all over the United States have decided that the best way to deal with the crushing defeat that they suffered in last year's presidential election is by doubling down on their insanity and ignoring President Trump's executive orders, almost all of which are popular with the majority of the American people. The state of Maine decided to do its first big foot-stomping tantrum over Trump's return by ignoring his executive order regarding trans athletes.

The Maine Wire:

Maine’s Department of Education (DOE) issued a statement on Tuesday opposing President Donald Trump’s day-one executive order that officially acknowledges there are only two sexes and preserves women-only spaces from males. “The Executive Order ‘Defending Women From Gender ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government’ applies to the Federal government/Federal government agencies only and does not inhibit the force of Maine law or locally-adopted school board policies,” said the DOE’s priority notice.

It is, of course, patently absurd to even imply that public schools in any state are operating independently of the federal government. If the Maine Department of Education had its federal funding cut off, the resistance would crumble immediately. The state-sponsored disenfranchisement of female athletes continues unabated while the Maine DOE goes rogue. A press release that my editor Paula received says, "Yesterday, a biological male student defeated his female competitors in the Maine State Class B Championship for pole vault for girls. Just two years prior, John, now going by “Katie”, placed 5th in boys’ pole vault."

Longtime SFK readers know the following story, but I feel it bears repeating every time I write on this topic. My daughter ran both cross country and track in high school and college. Her high school years were spent competing in Southern California, where one might assume the trans boys problem would have been frequently encountered. The SoCal high school cross country and track scene is HUGE. The first round of post-season cross country qualifying was always held out at Mt. San Antonio College every year and had the Goodyear blimp flying overhead for coverage. Thousands of people were there. She ran from 2012-16 and we never heard so much as a whisper about a transitioning boy running against the girls.

It never happened during her college years (2016-20) either. I don't mean that we just got lucky and she didn't have to compete against a male, I mean it just wasn't happening. If it were, I probably would have had a lot of legal bills. Maybe an orange jumpsuit or two as well.

The trans madness in athletics is a Biden-era cancer that has to be eradicated. Democrats love to blather on about being the great champions of women. Allowing biological males to ruin years of preparation and the dreams of young girls and women proves that, once again, the Democrats are full of crap.

Where are the prominent feminists on this issue? They're transitioning too. They've gone from being gender defenders to being willing offenders in the war on women that they used to bemoan. Our daughters are not safe from the shrieking harridans who have spent half a century pretending to want a better future for all women.

Beyond athletics, no children are safe from the Democrats. If they manage to make it through the abortion gauntlet, they're at risk of being groomed and genitally mutilated. We just got rid of a president who sniffed little girls. The presidential limousine should have been a windowless van while he was in office.

Every Democratic official and public school employee who supports having the boys beat up on girls in sports should be forced to explain him or herself to a crowd of young female athletes.

And the latter group really needs to have its federal cash cow go away forever.