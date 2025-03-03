New Truckload of Epstein Documents Delivered to DOJ

A massive new batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has been uncovered, raising serious questions about why they were withheld for so long. According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, thousands of pages of evidence—previously unaccounted for—were located in the Southern District of New York and have now been turned over to the FBI.

“The FBI handed over a couple hundred pages of documents," Bondi, who appeared on Sean Hannity's show on Fox News, began. “But, you know, Sean, I gave them a deadline of Friday at 8am to get us everything, and a source had told me where the documents were being kept: Southern District of New York. Shock.”

The newly revealed files are far more extensive than what was initially handed over.

"So, we got them all—hopefully all of them—Friday at 8 a.m. Thousands of pages of documents," Bondi explained. "I have the FBI going through them. And [FBI Director Kash Patel] is also."

"Now that we have Kash here, it's a game changer, of course.

Bondi then revealed tha FBI Director Patel will provide a detailed report explaining “why the FBI withheld all of those documents."

Sean Hannity acknowledged the frustration over the slow and incomplete release of the Epstein files. "I want to be clear because I think people got frustrated because they were expecting more. You were expecting more, and you didn't find out less than 24 hours before the release—you got a whistleblower that confirmed that there were way more documents that they were supposed to turn over."

Bondi described the moment the DOJ realized how much evidence was still missing. "You're looking at these documents going, these aren't all the Epstein files. You know, there were flight logs. There were names and victims’ names. And we're going, where's the rest of the stuff?" She said that was all the FBI had initially turned over—until a source tipped them off. "A source said, whoa, all this evidence is sitting in the Southern District of New York."

“And, you know, we're going to go through it, go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein, because there are a lot of victims," she added.

Hannity pressed Bondi on what information would ultimately be made public. "Now, is that the only thing that would be redacted? Will everything else be made public that you get in your possession?"

Bondi assured that the goal is full transparency. "The FBI hasn't had—obviously they haven't looked at—the thousands of pages of documents that they've just received. But Kash has a team going through them, and it's always about protecting the victim. But you know what? We believe in transparency, and America has the right to know."

She also pointed the finger at the Biden administration for failing to act. "The Biden administration sat on these documents. No one did anything with them. And why were they sitting in the Southern District of New York? I want a full report on that. You know, sadly, these people don't believe in transparency. But I think more unfortunately, I think a lot of them don't believe in honesty."

She made it clear that this era of secrecy is coming to an end. "It's a new day, it's a new administration, and everything's going to come out to the public. The public has a right to know. Americans have a right to know."

The conversation broadened to other classified documents that remain hidden from the public. "And that goes the same with the JFK files?" Hannity pointed out.

"[And] Martin Luther King. Yep, absolutely," Bondi agreed.

The fact that these files were hidden for so long is unacceptable, Bondi said. "So, yeah, it's—it's really—it's not sad. It's infuriating that these people thought that they could sit on this information, but they can't. It's a new day, and we believe in transparency, and it's going to come out."

This latest development raises even more questions about why so much Epstein-related evidence was hidden—and who was responsible for keeping it under wraps. Now, with a full truckload of documents in their hands, investigators will finally have the chance to uncover the truth.

Bring it on!