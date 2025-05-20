First Lady, Karoline Leavitt Have Fun with Special White House Guests

Here's your breath of fresh air for the day.

Melania Trump hosted the White House's annual "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day," and it looks like everyone involved, including the first lady, had a blast. It's a chance for all the White House staffers, staff in the Executive Office, and some members of the White House press to bring their kids to work and see what mom and/or dad do for a living.

Mrs. Trump appeared to be in her element, surrounded by little ones, as they worked on patriotic craft projects on the White House lawn. "It is always special to see children’s creativity and spirit on display, especially here at the White House where so many hardworking men and women support the success of our Nation every day," she said of the event.

The first lady loves children, and her smile whenever she's around them reflects that. The kids seemed equally excited to interact with her. You can see it for yourself in the pictures and videos below:

America is so lucky to have @MELANIATRUMP as our First Lady ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7bAqrx6oCL — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 20, 2025

“It is always special to see children’s creativity and spirit on display, especially here at the White House where so many hardworking men and women support the success of our Nation every day. “ - FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/hEG9aGnyqw — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 20, 2025

Melania Trump today - with children at the White House 💚 pic.twitter.com/JhWwzVSUNH — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) May 20, 2025

Donald Trump himself even made a brief appearance, dancing to "YMCA" as he greeted the crowd of children.

President @realDonaldTrump dances to YMCA for the wonderful kids at Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sc9tlsiMhT — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 20, 2025

Later in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt — whose own infant son was in attendance — hosted a special press briefing, but instead of reporters, the kids were in the audience. "It's great to see so many future leaders here," she said before taking some questions from the children like "What is President Trump's favorite food?" and "Does President Trump like to give hugs?" and "How much candy does President Trump eat in a day?"

A few kids were a little more serious. One cute little girl asked Leavitt "How many people has [President Trump] fired?" which made the crowd laugh, and another little boy asked, "What's the state of the border?" (Leavitt pointed out that this child's father works for the Department of Homeland Security.)

Here's the video if you'd like to watch the entire thing. It's adorable, funny, and, quite frankly, the kids seem to behave better than their parents.

It really looked like everyone had a great day. I remember doing this as a kid. While my mom didn't work outside the home at the time, and my dad didn't really have a job that was kid-friendly, my aunt, who only had sons, took me to her office a time or two to participate in what was called "Take Your Daughter To Work Day" way back in the 1990s, and I loved it. I felt so important and just knew I would be just like the people in those offices when I grew up. Though, here I am all grown up, and it would take a lot to get me working in an office at this point, but I digress.

I hope this put a smile on your face today!

It's so nice to see normal people back in the White House. A kind and beautiful first lady interacting with children instead of ushering her husband around the lawn... A press secretary who smiles and doesn't always have a sour look on her face... But guess what? The fake news didn't cover any of this today. You can go do a Google search and see that only a few other media outlets did. I guess it doesn't fit their narrative.

It may seem like a minor story, but it's important. You and I know how this works, but many people who aren't as in tune with what's going on in this country take the fake news at face value. We must ensure that we balance them out with stories that go against their narrative. We have to ensure our voices are heard. Just last week, the New York Times made a big deal about how Mrs. Trump is never at the White House, for example. And yet, here she is.

