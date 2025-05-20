Judge Shows No Mercy in Vote Theft Case

Friends and foes alike hated on Donald Trump for complaining and zinging public officials with claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Oh, his Republican friends said, not enough votes were stolen to make a difference. His Democrat foes put it more succinctly. They said that claiming there is voter fraud in America is a threat to d-e-m-o-c-r-a-c-y! (Add optional soccer goal length scream if your pipes are strong enough.)

Yesterday, in ye olde quaint, New England Connecticut, a place where Democrats go to succeed and Democracy goes to die, a judge threw a well-timed monkey wrench into the wheels within wheels of corruption. It turns out that voter fraud, an art form perfected over decades in local and national elections, exists in the state’s largest city, Bridgeport!

As one Bridgeport friend told me, the politicians who steal are the ones who care about the city. OK. But what can I then say to another friend whose testimony helped put a very, very, very caring mayor of that city into the slammer?

So it is with shock, shock that I now relay reports of vote stealing by supporters of that same mayor, now out of prison and back in office. The surprise. The horror.

After years of telling us that it is a Republican myth that they can never win a statewide election because Bridgeport Democrats steal elections, suddenly, corruption is uncovered. Where? In a Democrat vs. Democrat primary. You see, Democrats only steal from Democrats, never from Republicans. That would violate the honor of their ethical code.

One of the defendants in the case, Nilsa Heredia, went before Judge Tracy Lee Dayton seeking accelerated rehabilitation yesterday. She claims the accusations about her mishandling absentee ballots and intimidating witnesses were less serious than the charges against other defendants rounded up. These included the deputy head of the city’s Democratic Town Committee, a now former city councilman, and a supporter of Mayor Joe Ganim's primary challenger. Yes, all wings of the Democratic Party are present and accounted for.

According to the CT Post, Judge Dayton was having none of it and said, "This country has come to tremendous blows of allegations of less serious claims." Withholding the Spanish version of absentee ballots from non-English speakers was "offensive" and "shameful… It's very, very manipulative. That's not serving the community in which you live. That's harming the community in which you live."

Gee, next thing you know, Democrats will have to stop visiting nursing homes and getting dementia patients to sign ballots for their peer, Joe Biden.

Deputy Chief State's Attorney Kevin Lawlor argued against leniency since the case "reflects a situation here in the city of Bridgeport where the electoral system has justifiably been called into question." Well, who knew?

Judge Dayton said, “I have granted AR [acceleration rehabilitation] in very, very serious situations. I certainly understand my ability and discretion to do so. I find this case to be more serious. I think taking someone's vote is more serious than taking someone's money."

"I'm always trying to help my community become better," Heredia said. "So when I saw that I could help get out the vote, I didn't think it would be a bad thing." Ah, mamacita, always helping, helping.

As for the witness tampering charge, her attorney Kenneth Krayeske said there was "good cause" to grant accelerated rehabilitation, because Heredia didn't wave a gun at anyone or yell, "snitches get stitches." Yes, in the P.T. Barnum Apartments, the bar for witness tampering is pretty high indeed!

According to the arrest warrant, one voter claimed she was told by the defendant, “Oh, some people came to your house, Heredia then stated that (the resident) got her in trouble, and if they come around again, don’t say anything.” One order of Omerta to go. Silencio por favor.

The judge, who clearly did not understand how things work in Bridgeport, said the defendant’s statement "stopped just short" of admitting illegal conduct and was "contradicted by the testimony of other witnesses who had far less motivation to be deceitful."

The 110-page motion was denied despite all the character references and glowing praise from neighbors, none of whom were threatened with a gun.

Krayeske, even in defeat, fired a few salvos. If you can guess the first one, you get a five-year-old box of Cracker Jack, prize included. His other comments, well, may have more merit.

"Judge Dayton is sending a message to all the defendants,” Krayeske said, “and I only wish that Mayor Ganim and Danny Roach were in the room to be subjected to it." It is "a little frustrating that the person who benefited from this fraud was white and all of the people who are defendants are not." One order of racial justice on the side, please… and now for the entrée.

"And how is it the person who benefited, we're led to believe, didn't understand what was happening and didn't condone what was happening? The suspension of disbelief that I have to have that Joe Ganim didn't know about this is commensurate with Judge Dayton's disdain for the offenses."

If all else fails, why not try a Hail Mary pass to the good government crowd? And, yes, I have some sympathy for a $15 an hour schlub, who went out into the field while the big boys stayed home and kept their hands clean. She may not get 15 years, a year for each dollar an hour she was paid, but she will get something in a plea deal the prosecutor says he will now offer.

