They Lied to Us. We'll Never Forget It.

“Joe Biden was sharp as a tack!”

“You should have seen him behind closed doors.”

“He was sick the week leading up to the debate, the poor thing.”

These weren’t the statements of people who were mistaken. They were outright lies that Team Biden and its sycophants willingly foisted onto the American people.

Americans saw right through the whole charade. They could see Biden’s decline playing out in real-time. They saw it when he fell off a bicycle. They saw it when he tripped over a sandbag. They saw it every time he stared off into space or extended his hand to shake it with no one. They saw it in speeches and press conferences and events where the Easter Bunny had to lead him offstage. Democrats may have willfully denied it, but it was plain.

And now we add to those lies Biden’s cancer diagnosis. There’s never been a more crucial time to ask: What did Biden’s people know, and when did they know it?

Now that Biden is out of office, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson have written a tell-all book that explains the cover-up of the president’s mental decline. What they should do is tell us how they were involved in it. It wouldn’t surprise me if more tell-all books followed as mainstream “journalists” try to cash in on the scandal that they took part in.

The whole Democrat media complex was in on the bunko scheme. They said we were making mountains out of molehills. They accused conservatives of devising “cheap fake” videos designed to make Biden look bad. They said we overreacted to what was right before our eyes.

They called us liars when they were lying the whole time. It’s insulting to the intelligence of millions of Americans.

But we didn’t stop here at PJ Media. We kept pointing out what was painfully obvious. Joe Biden was in no shape mentally to lead this country, and we brought it up every chance we could. We covered the gaffes, the falls, the ghost handshakes, and the debate heard round the world. Sometimes we couldn’t help but laugh, while other times we had to shake our heads and worry about our nation.

We even covered the speech where he said he had cancer. Was it yet another Biden gaffe, or did he let the truth slip out?

All the while, the mainstream media tried to destroy our credibility. Now, their credibility is at zero.

We were right all along. Biden was a figurehead, and a staff of radicals ran the show. Jill Biden was Edith Wilson-ing it all over the place. We knew it the whole time, and we reported it without fear.

It’s time to continue to shine the light of truth. The mainstream press will spin the truth of all the great things Donald Trump is achieving in his second term at the same nonstop pace with which they polished the turd of the Biden presidency. PJ Media is here to make the truth known.

