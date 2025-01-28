The Morning Briefing: Fantasy Politics — Trump Takes Aim at the Federal Income Tax

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yazwina had a preternatural gift for pairing offbeat neuroses with snacks in a vending machine.

We will get to the reality of the situation in a paragraph or two. Let's just take a few seconds at the top here to indulge the dream of an alternative universe United States of America where there is no federal income tax.

A nice thoughts go, that's one of the nicer ones.

From this voter's perspective, President Trump has hit all of the right notes to begin this term in office. I feel well represented by a politician in this representative republic for the first time in a long time. As I've mentioned a couple of times to my "Five O'Clock Somewhere" partner in thought-crime Stephen Green, our new president has begun by dealing with all of the things I wanted dealt with first. I couldn't imagine it getting any better.

Until it did.

In a speech on Monday, Trump came up with his greatest justification for tariffs yet — their potential to get the federal income tax monkey off of our backs, which Matt wrote about:

“We had no income tax,” Trump pointed out. “The income tax came in in 1913.” The historical success of tariffs led Trump to propose a radical shift in economic policy. He argued, "As I said in my speech last week, instead of taxing our citizens to enrich foreign nations, we should be tariffing and taxing foreign nations to enrich our citizens. Does that make sense? Right."

RIGHT.

Getting from Point A to Point B on this is a bit of a chore, of course. It isn't easy to repeal a constitutional amendment. One might think that the federal income tax would be a no-brainer as a common enemy for people of all political persuasions. The Dems have been using the euphemism "revenue" for "taxes" for so long that any righteous anger they may once have had has been dulled. Let's be honest with ourselves here — if even one third of the voting population had much anger over the income tax we'd already have had a tax revolt.

There's also the fact that taxation (at any level) is the heart and dark soul of the Democrats' world view. Trump is threatening their Precious when he talks about making the federal income tax pull a Houdini. Should Trump or anyone else ever start making serious moves to get the 16th Amendment repealed, the tax-loving Dems are sure to find ways of resistance even they haven't yet thought of.

Matt says in his post that this is "a call to action." Who knows? Maybe now is a perfect time to float the most radical of propositions. As I wrote yesterday, Trump has a lot of political capital to spend. We all know that he could be the one to get something done which most people view as nigh on impossible.

Possibility. That's what Trump brings to the American people in everything he does as president now. This is why I love that he goes off on tangents. I never know what gem of an idea he might bump into when he goes off-script. Once he says something aloud, people should take him seriously, no matter how fantastical the idea is.

So let's dream about getting rid of the federal income tax and using the tariff windfall to buy Greenland.

I wonder if this is how Trump had it on his vision board.

Dog thinks he’s one of the cats.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vB26rrgJrw — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 27, 2025

VodkaPundit. Trump's Golf-Cart Diplomacy Is a Revolution Against the Deep State

DON'T TEASE. He Did It: Trump Calls for Ending the Federal Income Tax!

Deranged Women Use Coded 'Cute Winter Boots' Vids to Resist Trump on TikTok

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Death to DEI: This Is the Real Reason White Lefties Are Panicking

That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Has Happened Again

About Those Tren de Aragua Gang Members in Colorado...

Joe Biden 'Accidentally' Freed A Murderer

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Trump Delivers Hope to Western North Carolina

'Calexit' Could Make Its Way Onto the Ballot in the Golden State in 2028

Um...The United Nations Forgot That It Established Today as Holocaust Remembrance Day

British Voters Support Trump's Policies — Sort Of

Newsom's Administration Hamstrung One Fire Team Before the Blazes Even Started

The Biden DOJ’s Blow to Free Expression

Lights, Camera, and Crocodile Tears!

Today Is Holocaust Remembrance Day

Questions Raised After Pardoned J6 Protester Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop

MSM: What Biden Pardons?

Catholic Charities Lies to Illegals to Aid Them Against ICE



Schlichter. Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True

Pete Hegseth Hints at 'Iron Dome for America' to Defend Against Growing Threats

Weird, huh? Honduran President Calls for Urgent Summit After Colombia's Threat to Trump Backfires

Extra helping of #WINNING. Justice Department Launches 'Special Project' to Investigate J6 Prosecutors

TN Special Session Not Expected to Include Gun Proposals

Cam&Co. Grassroots Effort to Undo Massachusetts Law Needs Your Help

Seventh Circuit Questions 2A Rights for Non-Citizen

At University of Colorado, DEI and Illegal Hiring Practices Went Hand in Hand

Ch-ch-ch-Changes: Iran Tells Proxies to Cool It in Trump Era

The Grift Continues: Second Gentleman to Lobbyist in Chief

John Fetterman Delivers Some Hard Reality to the Never-Trumpers on 'The View,' and It's Glorious

+1. Supreme Court Fast-Tracks Case of FBI Botched Raid That Traumatized a Georgia Family

Excellent. Rand Paul Signals He Will be a 'No' on Labor Secretary Nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Loco for Logos: CNN Mad Over Federal Agents Wearing Insignia-Bearing Uniforms While Conducting Raids

Def. Secretary Pete Hegseth ‘Deadnames’ Bases Whose Names Were Changed

NBC’s Ken Dilanian Says Most People Just Never Heard About Biden’s Border Enforcement

Are We About to Witness an Epic Military Transformation?

Adventures in The Patriarchy™, Vol II: Ungendering Everything! And Notes on the 19th Amendment

Democrats Really Destroyed Their Credibility on Immigration

Adam Scott Reminisces About ‘Parks And Recreation’: “I Miss The Time Of Making It”

Pebble’s founder wants to relaunch the e-paper smartwatch for its fans

The Surprising Origins and Alternatives to Tomato Ketchup

Jim Acosta leaving CNN after being pulled from network’s programming schedule https://t.co/JDnDNOT4e9 pic.twitter.com/St21qzXO4R — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2025

Trump Reminds Colombian President He Wants Two Coats Of Wax On His Limousine https://t.co/pH3To7mqa1 pic.twitter.com/xDFBkKJ56d — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 27, 2025

Blume mit Vogel und Echsenkopf pic.twitter.com/YC2JcALXDP — Gabriele Münter (@artistmunter) January 27, 2025

