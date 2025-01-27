Questions Raised After Pardoned J6 Protester Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop

Matthew W. Huttle, a 42-year-old J6 protester who was pardoned by President Donald Trump last week, was fatally shot by an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop near the Pulaski County line, reports FOX32 Chicago.

The incident has sparked outrage and suspicion among those who view Huttle’s death as part of a larger pattern of targeting Trump supporters and J6 protesters.

According to local law enforcement, Huttle resisted arrest during the traffic stop, leading to an altercation in which the officer fired his weapon, killing him.

“An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect,” the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, is currently on paid administrative leave, as per protocol. Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson has requested an investigation by the Indiana State Police, promising transparency in the process. In a statement, Sheriff Williamson expressed condolences to Huttle’s family, saying, “Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle. I will release the officer’s name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives.”

The timing of Huttle’s death, coming so soon after his pardon, has led to speculation about whether this was a tragic coincidence or something more sinister.

Recent reports suggest that some judges have been pushing back on Trump’s pardons, refusing to dismiss the cases against various defendants.

“The prosecutions in this case and others charging defendants for their criminal conduct at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, present no injustice, but instead reflect the diligent work of conscientious public servants, including prosecutors and law enforcement officials, and dedicated defense attorneys, to defend our democracy and rights and preserve our long tradition of peaceful transfers of power — which, until January 6, 2021, served as a model to the world — all while affording those charged every protection guaranteed by our Constitution and the criminal justice system,” U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, an appointee, wrote in in court filings explaining why she would not dismiss the case of Proud Boys Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas DeCarlo with prejudice.

My PJ Media colleague Catherine Salgado reported last week that several prisons and halfway houses have resisted implementing the pardons, with the D.C. detention facility still holding numerous prisoners and refusing to release them. Additionally, multiple reports have surfaced of J6 political prisoners being held in custody for years without trial, enduring harsh treatment and abuse from prison guards.

While there is no evidence yet to suggest foul play in the case of Huttle, the incident has nevertheless reignited fears among Trump supporters and J6 protesters that they remain targets of harassment and persecution.

Fellow J6 protester Richard “Bigo” Barnett expressed skepticism about the official account.

I want to know every damn detail. Right now I would be pretty touchy if someone tried to arrest me and put me through hell again and they better have a valid reason. I live in a right to carry state. Indiana is also a right to carry state. 2A https://t.co/BZbpYmbHYH — Richard Bigo Barnett (@BigoBarnett) January 27, 2025

Barnett became a well-known figure after being photographed committing the heinous crime of putting his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office,