Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the victims of Nazi genocide, particularly Jews.

Adolf Hitler and his Nazis massacred an estimated 17 million-plus people during their relatively brief but extremely deadly reign of terror. These included Catholics and other Christians, Soviet civilians, Serbs, Poles, Roma, disabled individuals, and, most infamously, 6 million Jews from many nations. In fact, 80 years after the Holocaust, the worldwide Jewish population has yet to recover from its decimation.

Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day because it is the anniversary of the Allied liberation of Auschwitz, the most infamous and deadly of the dozens of Nazi concentration camps. Holocaust survivor and nonagenarian Manfred Goldberg today remembered his experiences entering and being held in Auschwitz as a 13-year-old. “Work sets you free,” the Auschwitz gate sign said in German. “It became realistic that once you walked through that gate, you were under a sentence of death,” Goldberg recalled.

He was sent to Auschwitz with his mother and brother. “When we finally reached the camp, we each were inspected as to our potential of slave laboring,” Goldberg remembered. “He decided apparently that I was fit for slave labor and pointed me in the direction of those surviving. My little brother, age nine, did not so he lost his life, he was murdered.”

As Westerners increasingly seem in danger of forgetting the horrors of the Holocaust and even outright supporting Islamic jihadis who want to commit a second Holocaust, Goldberg is determined to educate younger generations.

“I’m only a drop in the ocean. But I’ve made up my mind that as long as God gives me the strength, physical and mental, to continue doing it, I have committed myself to keep on doing it,” the 94-year-old Holocaust survivor said.

Galina Bailin was a Ukrainian who survived the Holocaust and moved to Israel, where she suffered the horrible heartbreak of burying her daughter Zena, whom Hamas terrorists murdered on Oct. 7, 2023. “During the Shoah [Holocaust] when I was a little girl, I wasn’t afraid because my mother was protecting me,” Galina said. “But now, on Oct. 7, I was afraid, and I feel guilty I couldn’t protect my daughter the way my mother protected me. At my daughter’s funeral, I felt like my life was over, that I no longer had a reason to live. But my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they say, ‘Grandma, we need you.’ They are the ones keeping me alive.”

The scars remain, not just for Holocaust survivors and those who lost family to the Nazi genocide but for millions of others. In 1939, the global Jewish population was 16.6 million, but by the end of 2020, it was 15.2 million, and in 2024, 15.8 million. Now there is once again a global wave of antisemitism from Islamic terrorists and Western wokies. The Hamas Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis was the worst day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, and extreme violence continues not only against Israelis but against Jews around the world, from Amsterdam to New York.

We must fight the new Nazism of our times. “Never Again” is now.