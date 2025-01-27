The United Nations Forgot That It Established Today as Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and the United Nations needs to take an honest look at its own history through the lens of this holiday — one that the organization itself created.

Since 1951, there has been an Israeli holiday of Yom HaShoah in remembrance of the six million Jews who died during the Holocaust. But in 2005, the United Nations adopted Resolution 60/7, creating a holiday with a two-fold purpose: to remember the Jew hatred that led to 6 million deaths and to educate future generations about the Holocaust so that they can never forget, ignore, or worse, deny it.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon defined the holiday in his speech on Jan. 19, 2008, at its second observance:

The International Day in memory of the victims of the Holocaust is thus a day on which we must reassert our commitment to human rights. We must also go beyond remembrance, and make sure that new generations know this history. We must apply the lessons of the Holocaust to today's world. And we must do our utmost so that all peoples may enjoy the protection and rights for which the United Nations stands.

He phrases it well: to “make sure that new generations know this history” and to “apply the lessons of the Holocaust to today’s world.” These are simple, important, and noble intentions. Yet the United Nations itself seems to have done everything it could to fight for the exact opposite of the intentions of this resolution.

From 2015 to 2023, the United Nations General Assembly adopted 154 resolutions against Israel and only 71 against all other countries of the world combined! In 2024 alone, the UNGA adopted 17 resolutions against Israel while passing only six for the rest of the globe combined, including only one each against the regimes in North Korea, Syria, Myanmar, and the United States (for its embargo on Cuba). Seventeen resolutions came against Israel for defending itself and only one against Russia for its occupation of Crimea. Seventeen against Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, but only one resolution against Iran, arguably the most dangerous nation and regime in the world.

While Resolution 60/7 commits the UN to do everything possible to prevent more attacks on the Jewish people, the reality is that the UNGA has adopted 131 resolutions supporting terrorism disguised as approvals for a Palestinian state that rejects the very existence of a State of Israel. The UN declared that one of the two purposes of 60/7 is to prevent another Holocaust of the Jewish people, but its consistent actions, especially in the past 16 months, demonstrate that the true intention of the United Nations General Assembly is the exact opposite.

The UN has yet to even condemn the evil of Hamas, including the kidnapping, torture, rape, and murder of over 1,200 Israelis, nor made any statement at all that supports Israel and condemns the evils that have been perpetrated against it by this terrorist organization. The silence about Hamas, combined with the many resolutions against Israel, has now led to a worldwide Jew hatred that justifies itself by the words, actions, and inactions of the United Nations.

Resolution 60/7 states that it “rejects any denial of the Holocaust as an historical event, either in full or part." But the UNGA’s consistent anti-Israel actions have created an international environment that fosters Jew hatred worldwide.

It was unthinkable even 20 years ago that people would deny the Holocaust either in whole or part. Holocaust deniers were considered crazy. They were put on the same level as those who believe that the Earth is flat, that we never landed on the moon, and that JFK was killed by aliens. They were dismissed as nut jobs whose Jew hatred blinded them to the truth. But with the justification of all of the UNGA’s actions, these crazy antisemites (most of whom are ignorant or choose to conveniently forget that Jesus was born, lived, and died as a Jew) now include mainstream influencers with millions of followers.

Candace Owens claims to have over 6 million followers and, for over a year, has been disgustingly preaching her Jew hatred to them. Linking Jews to everything from the assassination of JFK to being a “religion of pedophiles," she had the audacity to deny Dr. Josef Mengele’s own documentaries about his Holocaust experimentations on Jewish prisoners.

Candice Owens believes Jews occupy America and Zionists plan to kill her and anyone else that speaks about the plot.



Candice. I’m a Zionist. I just want you to up the dosage for whatever antipsychotics you’re on. They’re not working.



pic.twitter.com/0Kzn1if4pr — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) August 18, 2024





Candace Owens reads speech from Muammar Gaddafi about the US. Says it's "incredible."



Reads "crazy" portion linking Israel to the JFK assassination.



Reads portion saying that Arabs don't hate Israel and suggesting the two lands merge. Owens suggests the CIA killed Gaddafi. pic.twitter.com/Dhhsunj3f5 — Jingoistic Pig (@jingoisticpig) March 1, 2024

“I’m just throwing out some ideas, I mean I’ve read tons of books and I figured it out, OK?”

NO, NOT OK.



Insane Candace Owens is an a run as an antisemitic grifter. She has gone from Jews killing JFK + doubting Mengele’s experiments to Israel being founded by a pedophile cabal pic.twitter.com/RDlKnxrK24 — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) August 18, 2024

Candace Owens insists that the Holocaust and Mengele’s self-documented twin experiments are actually propaganda. Hard to go much lower than this. pic.twitter.com/SVZV96w0Jw — Adam Goldman (@admgoldman) July 9, 2024

Podcaster Nick Fuentes has compared gassing Jews to “baking cookies" and repeatedly has denied the death of six million Jews.

Here's Nick Fuentes denying that the Holocaust happened.



Him and his followers are scum of the earth and their bad faith, anti-Semitic attacks should be shot down by the entire conservative movement. pic.twitter.com/7wJ9S7Q6zv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 30, 2019

Fuentes has even repeatedly praised Hitler, saying he "made Germany great again."

Nick Fuentes says that Hitler was a GREAT leader & would be a better president for the United States than Kamala Harris on Adin Ross’ stream pic.twitter.com/US71LlxpF8 — x🪐 (@randyswrld_) October 3, 2024

But he’s not alone. Kanye West has said the Nazis "did good things, too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time."

Dan Bilzerian has downplayed the Holocaust, saying he would “bet [his] entire net worth” that fewer than six million Jews were killed.

Countless others have done the same, leading to one out of five 18-to-29-year-olds believing that the Holocaust is a lie.

The list of Holocaust deniers has increased exponentially over the last 16 months, with many of these influencers like Owens, Bilzerian, and others even being invited to share their craziness on mainstream shows like Tucker Carlson and Piers Morgan (probably simply because the craziness of these deniers brings in good ratings). In theory, this is exactly why this United Nations holiday was created with Resolution 60/7: to prevent this type of Jew-hatred that could manifest, God forbid, in a repeat of the Holocaust.

But rather than condemn these antisemites, rather than condemn Hamas and those like Hamas who wish to reenact the Holocaust, rather than support Israel’s right to exist, the United Nations contradicts its own resolution and holiday to remember the truth and educate about the Holocaust. The practices of the UN are antithetical to the holiday that the organization created.

January 27 is a day of remembrance of the incredible evil that humanity perpetrated upon the Jewish people in the last century. It is a day to commit to the right of Israel to exist. It is a time for us all to reflect upon what we can do to prevent the evils that were seen during the Nazi regime from ever happening again.

And it is a day on which we should all contemplate how and even if we should support the United Nations, which has transformed into the exact opposite of its original intent.