Trump Delivers Hope to Western North Carolina

Five days of Donald Trump gets more done than four months of the cabal that illegally acted in Joe Biden's name — if the Army Corps of Engineers' sudden appearance in devastated western North Carolina is anything to go by.

Trump announced last week that he'd ordered the deployment of the Corps to the hurricane-wrecked region. "We have a lot of things in mind, and we’re getting the Army Corps of Engineers all set,” Trump said. “You need your riverbanks fixed. You need a lot of roads fixed. And, we’re going to get it done in rapid time."

"Rapid" is right. Trump made his announcement on Friday. On Sunday the first videos of the Corps in action began showing up on X.

Trump also said Friday that he did not know “what took so long" to get the cleanup effort going. It seems Trump was being uncharacteristically circumspect — or perhaps merely sarcastic — when he said that. Biden was right there with money and assistance for Deep Blue California while the fires were still burning down Los Angeles in the waning days of his grubby little administration. But North Carolina went against Biden twice in the electoral college.

It's always been "pay to play" with Biden.

I only have one thing to say about people (typically Democrats, RINOs, and NeverTrumpers) who complain that Trump's policies are too transactional. But I can't repeat that two-word imperative expletive on a family-friendly website.

And then there's the blazing condescension, seen here courtesy of CBS's Margret Brennan.

I'd take the redneck with a tractor, too, but there aren't enough of them to go around when a disaster the size of Hurricane Helene hits.

Here's the thing. What Washington has is oodles and oodles of resources that can be deployed rapidly and en masse when needed — at least when Washington gives a damn, which obviously wasn't the case for western North Carolina when the Biden Cabal was in charge.

Six days on the job and the World's Richest Redneck™ — that's my new title for Trump, and I say it with love — is suddenly on the scene with the entire Army Corps of Engineers with him.

OK, not the entire Corps, but certainly with enough resources to make a difference. Just as importantly, those Corps vehicles are delivering more than cleanup and relief. They're delivering hope.

Changing demographics and the (inexplicable to me) charismatic appeal of Barack Obama turned North Carolina from reliably red to slightly purple. Just by showing up, just by showing that somebody in Washington finally gives a damn, it might be a long time before North Carolina goes blue again.

But enough politics. Let's give thanks that the people of western North Carolina are finally feeling the hope they needed four months ago.

