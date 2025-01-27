Lights, Camera, and Crocodile Tears!

(Author's note: Yeah, I know this isn't TMZ, but hang with me. I have a point, and not just the one covered by my hat.)

So this appeared on my feed this morning because the internet gods hate me or something:

Advertisement

Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people:



“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” pic.twitter.com/il8pPXYZma — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

Very dramatic, very heartrending, and completely inauthentic.

Ms. Gomez apparently has no clue or is willfully ignoring the lives that have been lost to fentanyl and violent acts by gang members and other assorted criminals, such as rape, murder, and taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colo. She also wants to ignore the loss of thousands of illegal immigrant children who have disappeared into the sex trade or forced labor thanks to the kind ministrations of the Department of Health and Human Services. She is oblivious to the rape gangs and the extortion at the hands of the coyotes or the fact the immigrants, legal and otherwise, come to the U.S. only to find themselves victimized by the very people they sought to escape.

Hollywood and the Left were so "compassionate" that they were able to overlook all of that and tell everyone that there was no need to control the border since doing so would be cruel, no matter the resulting body count. However, like most of her compatriots, Gomez breathes the rarified air of celebrity and has nary a clue of what goes on in the real world. She may have once, but now she is free to engage in the fiction that emotion equals compassion. She put on a dramatic display and earned her DEI Scooby Snack for the week. And it's only Monday.

Advertisement

Once in a blue moon, usually during the summer, Mrs. Brown and used to swing up to Park City, which is about an hour and fifteen minutes from our house. I don't ski Park City because it is usually crammed to the lid with rich people, and we went to the Sundance Film Festival once. Once was more than enough.

But we liked to get a hotel, grab a bite to eat in a nice restaurant, catch a live band, have a few drinks, and do the Main Street Gallery Stroll. Along with being a pretentious wine connoisseur snob, I am also a pretentious art... person? Aficionado? Maven? I'm not really a collector, so maybe we'll just go with "enthusiast." Yeah, that sounds good.

Anyway, I like art. Mrs. Brown once had to yank me back into reality when I tried to rationalize buying an original Salvador Dalí sculpture that was priced just into seven digits. You know that look your wife gives you when you say something really stupid but think you have a great rationale for your dumb idea? It was that look.

At any rate, depending on what time you blow into town, and this goes for Park City, Vail, Telluride, or any of the famous ski resorts, one of the things you will notice is groups of immigrants headed to or from the smaller, older, and more dilapidated ski condos during a shift change. These people are not there to shred the slopes, enjoy a wine tasting, or sample the haute cuisine. They are there to change sheets, cook food, sweep floors, maintain the greens, and carry luggage. If you go to any resort, you will see a similar picture. On our one junket to Hawaii, it was impossible to escape the fact that the native Hawaiians were doing the jobs "Americans wouldn't do." Never mind the fact that they are Americans.

Advertisement

In the case of illegal immigrants, there is no way of knowing if they are being paid a fair wage and have decent hours. In other words:

Every word of what she said. pic.twitter.com/Oa4mMy6hO4 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 24, 2025

What "BIPOC" people and illegal immigrants seem unable to grasp, at least on many occasions, is that they are viewed as being here for the convenience of the wealthy, left-wing, frequently white demographic of American society. Yes, the elites find that these people make excellent caddies, housekeepers, cooks, groundskeepers, and day laborers. But they are also the perfect foils and talking points for those who occupy and wish to retain their places in the upper echelons of the hierarchy.

As I have said before and will probably say again, white leftists thrive on social status and the ability to look down on others. They hate conservatives and the middle class because they need villains who can be blamed for every ill under the sun. They look down on black and brown people and illegal immigrants because they are hapless, helpless, and clueless and need the grace and largesse of the Left to keep them from walking off cliffs or into telephone poles. And their votes come in handy, too.

Despite the rhetoric of progressives, they value privilege and place above everything else. Their biggest fear about immigration reform is that they may finally have to treat minorities like human beings.