About Those Tren de Aragua Gang Members in Colorado...

Remember back in the fall when ABC did its best to make Donald Trump and JD Vance out to be liars when they said the Venezuelan gang members were causing problems in Colorado? It started during the presidential debate and continued on ABC's "This Week" when Martha Raddatz tried to school Vance on the topic, leading to his viral, "Martha, do you hear yourself?" moment.

Well, it's looking more and more like ABC was wrong and the president and vice president were right. (Shocking, I know.)

On Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Rocky Mountain Field Division, along with help from Denver offices for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) busted up an "invite-only" makeshift nightclub and arrested dozens of members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The Denver Gazette reports that there were 49 people inside, and 41 of them were found to be in the United States illegally.

The DEA along with other federal and local law enforcement conducted an early morning raid on a makeshift warehouse nightclub in Colorado targeting Tren de Aragua gang members. 50 illegals were arrested. Guns, drugs and cash were also seized.



"We have been investigating them for several months," DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen told the Gazette. "This morning, we executed a federal search warrant on this call." The "nightclub" was located in a vacant property in Adams County, which is a suburb of Denver and home to parts of the city of Aurora. The raid took place just after 5 a.m. The organizers of the party going on inside had allegedly been advertising on social media.

In addition to rounding up gang members, officials seized guns, drugs, and cash, including crack and pink cocaine, which is a combination of "psychoactive substances, such as cocaine, ketamine, and methamphetamines."

Federal authorities have claimed that Tren de Aragua wanted to make Denver, which is currently suffering an illegal immigration crisis, its headquarters. Back in July, the U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned Tren de Aragua as a transnational criminal organization, stating that it poses a deadly criminal threat to the United States and the Western world in general. Gang members are focused on "human smuggling and other illicit acts that target desperate migrants," and "the organization has developed additional revenue sources through a range of criminal activities, such as illegal mining, kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion, and the trafficking of illicit drugs such as cocaine and MDMA."

José Ibarra, the illegal immigrant who murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley last year by bashing her in the head, was said to be affiliated with the gang, to give you an idea of what kind of people we're dealing with here.

In addition to Sunday's raid, "The apartment complex where armed alleged members of a Venezuelan gang were seen on video breaking into an occupied unit, fueling Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to target migrants, has been ordered closed by the city of Aurora, Colorado," according to NBC. A city spokesperson said that the city had to get an emergency court order to shut down the complex because it has become a "criminal nuisance."

The Gazette reports that "Aurora police recently arrested several gang members they believe were involved in the kidnapping and torture of a Venezuelan couple." The Gazette also stated that "city officials — who initially denied that TdA had taken over three apartment complexes and terrorized residents — have adopted a strategy of boarding up properties under the gang’s control."

As I said, Trump and Vance were right about the situation all along, yet ABC continued a smear campaign against them with headlines like "Vance stands by Trump's false claims about Venezuelan gangs in Aurora, Colorado."

We're only one week into Trump's second term, and the liberal media is nastier than it has ever been with its hatred, bias, half-truths, and flat-out lies. It's going to take all of us with a voice to combat this propaganda for the next four years, and that's what all of the writers and columnists here are PJ Media hope to do: bring you the truth about what's happening in our country when most media outlets won't.

