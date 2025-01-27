MSM: What Biden Pardons?

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) responded to questions about President Trump’s use of the pardoning power, particularly for individuals involved in the January 6 riot. Graham’s comments revealed his personal stance while exposing the blatant bias that the media displays.

Bash opened the discussion with a pointed statement regarding the January 6 pardons and asked Graham if he thought Daniel Rodriguez, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attacking a police officer, should have been pardoned.

"No. I've always said that I think when you pardon people who attack police officers, you're sending the wrong signal to the public at large,” Graham replied. “I don't like this. I don't like it on either side. And I think the public doesn't like it either. So if this continues, if this is the norm, there may be an effort to rein in the pardon power of the president as an institution.”

“Have you talked to the president about this? Did you tell him that you're opposed to what he did?” Bash asked.

“No, no. We've had this debate,” Graham replied. “You know, I'm all in for him. I want him to win. I think pardoning people who beat up cops, pardoning people who killed two FBI agents like Biden did, trying to raise bail for rioters in Minneapolis like Kamala Harris did, all send the wrong signal. And so that's where I'm at. But he did it. Biden did it. And I think most Americans don't like it.”

As the conversation continued, Bash took issue when Graham brought up Biden's pardons or Kamala’s fundraising for Minnesota rioters.

“Well, you own it, and they believe that they can do what they want if they do it in the president's name. Isn't that encouraging dangerous lawlessness?” she asked.

“You know, when Kamala Harris wanted to go and—”

“Let's stay on Donald Trump and what happened,” Bash interrupted.

But Graham was having none of that.

“Let's talk about the problem,” Graham shot back. “The problem is, she tried to raise money, called them freedom fighters, who burned down Minneapolis. They tried to burn down the Portland Courthouse.”

“Senator, I'm asking you about this thing that you're—”

“I know you just want to talk about Trump—”

“Well, he's the president!”

“Yeah, but I see it as a bigger problem," Graham said. "I mean, yes, I've said clearly I do not like it when President Trump pardoned people who beat up cops. But I didn't like it when Biden pardoned all of his family going out the door. I didn't like it when Kamala Harris tried to raise bail money for people who beat up cops and shot them in the head. I don't like any of this.”

Bash didn’t want to talk about Biden’s pardons or Kamala raising money to bail out rioters because it undermined the narrative that she wanted to push.

It should come as no surprise that analysis by the Media Research Center found that major broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, and NBC, spent 46 minutes covering President Donald Trump’s pardons for January 6 political prisoners, while these same networks allocated a mere 3 minutes and 32 seconds to discuss Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons for several family members. I'm surprised they covered Biden's pardons for that long.

Graham's interaction with Bash proves that the media wants to pretend that Biden's pardons never happened, and it's up to us to make sure that the people never forget it. Remember, you can support our work so we can continue to bring you the truth.