The List of Movies That Biden Screened at the White House Is Beyond Disturbing

The White House has released its official list of movies that Joe Biden screened in the White House Family Theater during his term, and it’s weird, to say the least.

Advertisement

Seriously, why in the living world would anyone in the WH want to watch “The Real Cancun”?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/zpsE01Fq8P — Lie-Able Sources (@LieAbleSources) January 24, 2025

One flick that stands out is Adam Sandler’s “Little Nicky.” Really? I like a few Sandler movies, but there are plenty I’ve never bothered to waste my time watching, and this is one of them.

There are admittedly, plenty of films here that I’ve never seen or even heard of.

“Shortbus,” according to IMDB, is about “a group of New Yorkers caught up in their romantic-sexual milieu converge at an underground salon infamous for its blend of art, music, politics, and carnality.”

For our VIPs: Trump Will Erase Biden's Legacy

“The Adventures of Drunky” is about a barfly named Drunky “who finds himself in the middle of a cosmic bet between God and the Devil over the fate of the Earth. With his life destroyed, Drunky must travel through Heaven and Hell to rescue the girl he loves and save the world.”

You know, the usual high-quality films you’d expect to be screened at the White House.

Advertisement

And then there’s “The Real Cancun.” This 2003 documentary follows sixteen college students as they “drink, flirt, fight and canoodle during their Spring Break vacation in Cancun, Mexico.”

Totally appropriate to be screened at the White House.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Why was this screened at the White House? Whose idea was that? Hunter Biden? Joe Biden? I really have some serious questions about this. According to IMDB, it was nominated for the Worst Excuse for an Actual Movie and Worst Picture at the 2004 Razzie Awards.

Yet apparently it's worthy of being screened at the Biden White House.

And the other movie I can’t explain for being on this list is “Castration Movie.”

Ummm…

This movie is apparently obscure enough that IMDB didn’t have a description of the movie but tells us the tagline is “Another trans hooker dies... Whatever.”

I had to go to MovieFone to find out what the movie’s plot was. According to the site, the plot of the movie is that “a transsexual sex worker wants to have a child and faces obstacles at every turn," and it has a run time of 4 hours and 35 minutes.

Advertisement

I found a trailer for the movie, but I will not subject you to it.

How this movie got screened at the White House, I can’t say. The trailer was disturbing and disgusting, full of ugly mentally ill men pretending to be ugly women dressed like prostitutes. I couldn’t even finish the trailer because I was worried it would scar me for life. I even hate the fact that my research for this article is in my browser history, and I shudder to think what's going to happen to my Facebook feed now.

I implore you not to look up the trailer because you don’t want to see it. But if you do, think about the fact that apparently Joe Biden screened this four-and-a-half hour-long atrocity at the White House. With movies like this showing at the Biden White House, it really does make sense why someone was bringing cocaine in.