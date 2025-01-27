The Morning Briefing: Trump 47, Week One — The Democrats Don't Know What Hit Them

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Venderkaat felt that he never adequately explained the unfortunate lawn bowling stains on his trousers.

By the time most of you read this, Donald Trump will still be a few hours shy of having been on the job for a week as the nation's 47th president. Trump's first week back at work has already been more positively impactful on the future of the nation than several entire presidencies. We've spent a lot of time since last Monday singing the praises of the Trump 47 administration because there has been a lot to sing about.

The Trump Train is proceeding ahead at full speed, thus far only impeded by the weakest of obstacles. It's more obvious every day that Americans from all over the political spectrum have been longing for meaningful change, which President Trump is giving them.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is the prime example of just how much political capital Trump has to spend in is his first 100 days back in office. Despite their intense dislike of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Democrats had been focusing most of their propaganda fire on Hegseth. The new SecDef isn't a career politician or bureaucrat, which terrifies everyone in a sclerotic bureaucratic behemoth like the Department of Defense. Worse yet, as far as the Dems were concerned, Hegseth had been a Fox News contributor for years. He had to be their Public Enemy No. 1 as far as Trump's Cabinet nominees went.

The Democrats only managed to embarrass themselves during Hegseth's confirmation hearing and the GOP squish vestigial tail offered up a meager, pathetic 3-traitor revolt. So Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth it is.

The weekend gave us a great look at Trump dealing with another world leader. Colombian President Gustavo Petro decided to play hardball with Trump by refusing to allow planes that were carrying illegal immigrants back to Colombia to land. POTUS 47 was having none of that nonsense, which Matt wrote about:

"Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures," Trump continued. The actions included a 25% emergency tariff on all goods entering the United States, which will increase to 50% within a week. Trump also announced a travel ban and immediate visa revocations for Colombian government officials, as well as visa sanctions on their party members, families, and supporters. Additionally, he ordered enhanced inspections by U.S. Customs and Border Protection of Colombian nationals and cargo, citing national security concerns. The full imposition of IEEPA Treasury, banking, and financial sanctions was also mandated.

As Matt notes in his post, it didn't take long for Petro to decide that maybe hardball wasn't his game. He offered to send his presidential plane to the United States to pick up the refugees. That was one of the quicker diplomatic chess matches in history. A message was sent to other world leaders: "Have fun with your resistance."

The only "victory" that the Dems can claim right now is being able to take advantage of Senate rules to delay Pam Bondi's confirmation vote to become our next attorney general. That delay isn't really doing anything for them. As my friend Ed Morrissey wrote last week at HotAir, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove is already busy helping to carry out Trump's wishes while petty Democrats make Pam Bondi cool her heels.

What's been fascinating to watch this past week is the complete state of clueless shock that coastal Democrats and very online liberals are in, and how it worsens with each new Trump success. Because they weren't honest with themselves when pondering their recent election loss, Democrats are still surprised by the fact that most Americans don't see Donald Trump as a seven-Hitler-headed monster.

One of the clearest examples of just how out of it the Democrats are right now is Vice President JD Vance's appearance on the CBS Sunday show "Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan, which Matt also covered.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have so wrapped themselves in delusion that they have not at all grasped that things have changed and are still changing rapidly in this country. They're clinging to their old "Everybody Hates Trump" playbook, which only worked for them when they coupled it with a global pandemic and questionable ballot-counting practices in swing states.

I get it, if they admit that there is a thirst for what Trump is doing as he begins his second stint in the Oval Office, they would be getting closer to realizing that they're the reason that the thirst exists. They would have to stare directly into the eyes of utter repudiation and admit that, other than obstructionist tantrums, they have nothing to offer the American people.

Back to the "Face the Nation" interview with our new vice president. Margaret Brennan wasn't interested in a substantive interview, she merely wanted to try and provoke Vice President Vance with "Gotcha!" questions. Once again, Vance gave a master class in how to deal with hostile media. Brennan never had a chance, and it was plain to see that she quickly knew it. That doesn't mean that she will ever change though. It's beginning to look like there's going to be a significant delay in the realization among Dems who matter that their old methods of operation don't quite work like they used to.

They'll be standing in the corner and screaming "RAAAAACISTS!" for a while, though. Let's see how that works out for the poor dears.

BROUGHT TO HEEL: Colombian President Gustavo Petro offered his presidential plane to repatriate migrants coming back from the U.S. on Sunday in response to stern warnings made by President Trump. https://t.co/2riT4eEDEA pic.twitter.com/ak85LwpvKy — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 26, 2025

Aw, Man: Columbia Student Just Graduated With DEI Degree https://t.co/8avOsedKxu pic.twitter.com/UgKQuOJSXx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 26, 2025

