Trump Got Colombia’s President to Fold in Record Time

After previously agreeing to accept U.S. military flights of deported illegal immigrants, Colombia inexplicably refused to allow the flights to land there this weekend. This prompted President Donald Trump to fire back at Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday after Petro’s administration.

"I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Sunday afternoon.

"Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures," Trump continued.

The actions included a 25% emergency tariff on all goods entering the United States, which will increase to 50% within a week. Trump also announced a travel ban and immediate visa revocations for Colombian government officials, as well as visa sanctions on their party members, families, and supporters. Additionally, he ordered enhanced inspections by U.S. Customs and Border Protection of Colombian nationals and cargo, citing national security concerns. The full imposition of IEEPA Treasury, banking, and financial sanctions was also mandated.

“These measures are just the beginning,” Trump added. “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!”

The threats worked, and Petro folded soon after.

“Colombian President Gustavo Petro is offering his presidential plane to help repatriate deportees from the US who were set to arrive in the country Sunday morning, the presidency said,” reports CNN.

“The measure responds to the government’s commitment to guarantee dignified conditions,” the presidency said in a statement, but did not provide details. How we got here: The announcement comes hours after Petro said he was blocking US military deportation flights from entering the country, saying the US “can’t treat Colombian migrants like criminals.” Petro called for the US to use civilian aircraft instead. Trump responded by saying he was imposing “emergency 25% tariffs” on the country and threatening other retribution against Colombian officials.

According to Batya Ungar-Sargon, the opinion editor at Newsweek, it took less than an hour for Petro to cave.

1:36 PM: President Trump imposes tariffs and sanctions on Columbia for refusing to take back illegal migrant criminals



2:23 PM: The President of Columbia offers his presidential plane to come get them



Absolutely legendary stuff happening before our very eyes. https://t.co/8CKQMr0e0f — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 26, 2025

Petro released an official statement Sunday afternoon.

According to a translation, the statement is titled, "President Gustavo Petro provides the presidential plane for the dignified return of Colombian nationals and will lead efforts at the Extraordinary CELAC Assembly."

Bogotá, January 26, 2025. The Government of Colombia confirms its participation in the Extraordinary Assembly of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), scheduled for January 30. This meeting will be an opportunity to address strategic topics for the region, such as cooperation on migration, the protection of human rights, and strengthening relations among member countries. In preparation for this summit, conversations have been held with Honduras, the country presiding over CELAC, to promote a regional approach to migration challenges and ensure dignified conditions for the citizens of the region. Simultaneously, the Government of Colombia, under the leadership of President Gustavo Petro, has arranged for the presidential plane to facilitate the dignified return of Colombian nationals who were scheduled to arrive this morning on deportation flights. This measure reflects the Government’s commitment to guaranteeing dignified conditions. Under no circumstances will Colombians, as patriots and bearers of rights, be exiled from Colombian territory. Additionally, the Government has convened a Unified Command Post (PMU) on migration, involving representatives from the Ombudsman’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Office of the Presidency of the Republic. This space aims to establish and review protocols to ensure dignified treatment of deported Colombians, guaranteeing that procedures respect human rights and the integrity of each individual.

To show who's the boss, Trump posted the following picture on Truth Social:

Colombia’s President, under pressure from Trump’s sanctions threat, has reportedly backed down and is now willing to use his presidential plane to repatriate deportees from the United States.



Trump posted the following image on Truth Social:

"President Trump has made it clear that under his administration, America will no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner. Colombian President Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air. As demonstrated by today’s actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America’s border security."