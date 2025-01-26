Florida Democrat Official Arrested for the Most Disgusting Reasons

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, a 39-year-old Orlando man named Matthew A. Inman has been arrested and charged with "transportation of child sex abuse material." If convicted, he'll face between five and twenty years in jail. Though when you hear the details, you may agree with me that this doesn't seem like nearly enough time behind bars for this guy.

Advertisement

The press release continues:

According to the complaint, between August and October of 2024, Inman received and saved several videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to his phone. These videos depicted adults sexually assaulting young children. In October 2024, Inman traveled to Las Vegas and began talking online with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the father of a 9-year-old boy. During this conversation, Inman expressed interest in meeting and sexually assaulting the purported child. He also sent CSAM videos to the undercover officer. The FBI obtained a search warrant for Inman’s electronic devices and residence. During the execution of the search warrant, Inman attempted to delete the evidence from his phone and hide in the attic of his house. A criminal complaint is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty. This case was investigated by the FBI. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Richard Varadan.

According to Spectrum News 13, "Inman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals, and he is currently in the Seminole County Jail with no bond."

Advertisement

Fox 35 in Orlando reports that Inman worked for Visit Orlando, according to his LinkedIn profile. He served as the manager of business affairs. He's also been the treasurer for the Orange County Democratic Party since July 2023 and president of the Rainbow Democrats since 2021.

According to the Rainbow Democrats website, "Our organization’s mission is to foster goodwill between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and allied members of the Democratic Party and the community at large. We seek to promote LGBT individuals to seek office and further advance our issues at the local, state, and national levels."

Andy Ngo shares some of Inman's social media posts here:

Ngo scoop: Matthew A. Inman, the treasurer for the Orange County Democratic Party @OrangeDemsFL in Orlando, Fla., has been federally arrested on child s—x crime charges.



Inman, who also served as president of the Rainbow Democrats @Rainbow_Dems LGBTQ+ group, allegedly expressed… pic.twitter.com/GUA7aSgM4Q — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2025

Last week, the Rainbow Democrats released a statement on Instagram:





The Orange County Democrats also released a statement via Instagram:

Advertisement





The U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Florida added, "This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc."