JD Vance Schools Margaret Brennan on the Reality of Inflation

Matt Margolis | 11:24 AM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Have you noticed that after four years of insisting the economy is in great shape and Joe Biden was bringing inflation down suddenly everyone on the left is now admitting prices are ridiculously high and blaming Trump for it? Well, CBS’s Margaret Brennan interviewed Vice President JD Vance this week, and she pushed the same narrative—only to get schooled by Vance.

Advertisement

Brennan seemed to believe she was cornering Vance with a classic gotcha question, but the vice president turned the tables by clearly articulating a conservative approach to economic improvement.

Brennan initiated the dialogue by stating, “You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We've seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?” 

The implication that the new administration had not made concrete progress was blatant, yet Vance responded with conviction.

“Well, first of all, we have done a lot, and there have been a number of executive orders that have caused, already, jobs to start coming back into our country, which is a core part of lowering prices,” he told her. 

He emphasized that the key to reducing prices lies in “more capital investment, more job creation in our economy,” which he argued would ultimately empower consumers to afford what they need. 

“So, grocery prices aren't going to come down?” Brennan asked, like a moron.

To this, Vance assured her, “No, Margaret, prices are going to come down, but it's going to take a little bit of time.”

Vance continued, “The president has been president for all of five days. I think that in those five days, he's accomplished more than Joe Biden did in four years. It's been an incredible breakneck pace of activity.”

Advertisement

He also pointed out that not only does the White House plan to work with Congress, but that more executive orders are coming.

“You asked specifically what executive order is going to help lower prices,” Vance continued. “All of the stuff that we've done on energy—to explore more energy reserves, to develop more energy resources in the United States of America. One of the main drivers of increased prices under the Biden Administration is that we had a massive increase in energy prices. Donald Trump has already taken multiple executive actions that are going to lower energy prices, and I do believe that means consumers are going to see lower prices at the pump and at the grocery store, but it's going to take a little bit of time.”

Brennan attempted to pivot the conversation back to specific consumer goods, bringing up the price of eggs, but Vance skillfully redirected the discussion to the underlying issues. He explained, “Well, but Margaret, how does bacon get to the grocery store? It comes on trucks that are fueled by diesel fuel. If the diesel is way too expensive, the bacon is going to become more expensive.” 

Related: What? Trump Hasn’t Fixed Four Years Of Biden’s Messes In Four Days?

Advertisement

This exchange showcased Vance's ability to connect the dots for viewers, illustrating how lowering energy costs directly impacts consumers' grocery bills. “So if we lower energy prices, we are going to see lower prices for consumers,” he concluded, reinforcing the administration's commitment to tackling the root causes of inflation.

I still can’t get over the fact that the same people who insisted that everything was just fine with our economy and accused the public of being ignorant for not realizing it are now suddenly acknowledging high prices and are trying to blame Trump for not doing anything or enough about it. Credit goes to JD Vance for schoolinng Brennan on how things work.

 

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ENERGY INFLATION JD VANCE

Recommended

Was Pete Hegseth's Accuser Offered A Quid Pro Quo For Her Bogus Affidavit? Matt Margolis
Exclusive: J6er Speaks Out on Pardoned Prisoners Still in Jail Catherine Salgado
Homan Calls Pope’s Bluff, Highlights HUGE Vatican Walls Catherine Salgado
Federal Workers Are 'Terrified,' and That’s a Good Thing Matt Margolis
The Most Discriminated Ethnic Group in America Is… Scott Pinsker
America's Big Cities Are Being Led by Incompetent Democrats, But Republicans Gave Up Trying to Compete Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
ESPN Leftist Stephen A. Smith Sorry He Voted for Kamala, Explains Why Trump Won
CIA Finally Cops to Likely COVID Lab Leak Reality: Report
Woah! Target Finally Gets a Clue
Advertisement