JD Vance Schools Margaret Brennan on the Reality of Inflation

Have you noticed that after four years of insisting the economy is in great shape and Joe Biden was bringing inflation down suddenly everyone on the left is now admitting prices are ridiculously high and blaming Trump for it? Well, CBS’s Margaret Brennan interviewed Vice President JD Vance this week, and she pushed the same narrative—only to get schooled by Vance.

Brennan seemed to believe she was cornering Vance with a classic gotcha question, but the vice president turned the tables by clearly articulating a conservative approach to economic improvement.

Brennan initiated the dialogue by stating, “You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We've seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?”

The implication that the new administration had not made concrete progress was blatant, yet Vance responded with conviction.

“Well, first of all, we have done a lot, and there have been a number of executive orders that have caused, already, jobs to start coming back into our country, which is a core part of lowering prices,” he told her.

He emphasized that the key to reducing prices lies in “more capital investment, more job creation in our economy,” which he argued would ultimately empower consumers to afford what they need.

“So, grocery prices aren't going to come down?” Brennan asked, like a moron.

To this, Vance assured her, “No, Margaret, prices are going to come down, but it's going to take a little bit of time.”

Vance continued, “The president has been president for all of five days. I think that in those five days, he's accomplished more than Joe Biden did in four years. It's been an incredible breakneck pace of activity.”

He also pointed out that not only does the White House plan to work with Congress, but that more executive orders are coming.

“You asked specifically what executive order is going to help lower prices,” Vance continued. “All of the stuff that we've done on energy—to explore more energy reserves, to develop more energy resources in the United States of America. One of the main drivers of increased prices under the Biden Administration is that we had a massive increase in energy prices. Donald Trump has already taken multiple executive actions that are going to lower energy prices, and I do believe that means consumers are going to see lower prices at the pump and at the grocery store, but it's going to take a little bit of time.”

Brennan attempted to pivot the conversation back to specific consumer goods, bringing up the price of eggs, but Vance skillfully redirected the discussion to the underlying issues. He explained, “Well, but Margaret, how does bacon get to the grocery store? It comes on trucks that are fueled by diesel fuel. If the diesel is way too expensive, the bacon is going to become more expensive.”

This exchange showcased Vance's ability to connect the dots for viewers, illustrating how lowering energy costs directly impacts consumers' grocery bills. “So if we lower energy prices, we are going to see lower prices for consumers,” he concluded, reinforcing the administration's commitment to tackling the root causes of inflation.

I still can’t get over the fact that the same people who insisted that everything was just fine with our economy and accused the public of being ignorant for not realizing it are now suddenly acknowledging high prices and are trying to blame Trump for not doing anything or enough about it. Credit goes to JD Vance for schoolinng Brennan on how things work.