What? Trump Hasn’t Fixed Four Years Of Biden’s Messes In Four Days?

Well, folks, it has been a mere four days since President Trump took office again, and the embarrassing hot takes from the left are already rolling in. Leading the charge is House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who took to X to blame Trump for rising prices.

Wait.



The price of eggs and the cost of living was supposed to go down.



Not up. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 24, 2025

Yes, you read that right. Jeffries is already lamenting that Trump hasn’t magically fixed inflation in just four days. It’s a stunning display of either profound economic ignorance or sheer political desperation.

Let’s set the record straight.

The current state of the economy and inflation is the result of years of Biden’s policies. We’re talking about massive spending bills, regulatory overreach, and an energy policy that has sent gas prices soaring. These issues don’t get resolved overnight, let alone in four days.

And then, of course, there’s the issue of the price of eggs, which Jeffries specifically called out. Yes, they've been going up, but not entirely due to inflation.

“Across the country, shoppers in grocery stores are facing empty shelves and higher prices for what has traditionally been an inexpensive source of protein: eggs,” the New York Times reported Friday. “And it’s likely to get worse. Volatile egg prices have been a part of the grocery shopping experience partly because of inflation, but also because of an avian influenza, or bird flu, that made its way to the United States in 2022. That influenza, caused by the H5N1 virus, has infected or killed 136 million birds thus far.”

Wholesale egg prices have spiked to a record high of around $7 per dozen, up dramatically from just $2.25 last fall, according to data from Expana, a firm that tracks the price of eggs. This sharp increase is directly attributed to a steep drop in the number of egg-laying chickens across the country.

If we really want to point fingers here, the case could be made that the Biden administration didn't do enough to keep the bird flu epidemic contained.

“This is the most devastating wave of the bird flu outbreak we’ve seen since it began to spread three years ago,” Karyn Rispoli, the egg managing editor at Expana, told the New York Times. “And this time around, farms that cater to the retail sector have been disproportionately impacted and that is leaving a big, gaping hole.”

Trump has done a lot in four days, but I think even Hakeem Jeffries can’t expect Trump to flip a switch and send the price of eggs down. That’s not how it works.

The reality is that Trump inherited an economic mess from Biden. Inflation is at historic levels, and the cost of living is skyrocketing, and many Americans are struggling to make ends meet. These problems aren’t going to vanish in a few days.

But instead of offering constructive solutions or acknowledging the time it takes to reverse economic decline, Jeffries chooses to tweet about eggs, as if it were some kind of gotcha moment proving that Trump's failed to deliver on his economic agenda a mere four days into his presidency.