The Most Discriminated Ethnic Group in America Is…

I did pretty well academically: I have an undergrad degree and a law degree from a pair of excellent, top-tier schools in Virginia. But the weird thing is, I’ve always been a horrible student: I graduated high school with a 2.2 G.P.A. (Even got Ds in art!) Thank Gawd I aced the SAT and LSAT; otherwise, no college would’ve let me within a stone’s throw of their dorms (at least, not without a mop and bucket).

I was just too immature and hard-headed.

Especially in high school, my brain and the teachers’ brains never quite meshed. And it caused a ton of problems, because our school system prioritizes conformity: The “squeaky wheel” doesn’t get the grease — it gets replaced. Know your role; regurgitate what we tell you; don’t question authority.

That’s education in America.

But after leaving college and entering the so-called “real world,” I had my first major revelation: Schools are all about conformity… but the business world detests it! All the weird, goofy, creative ideas I had were suddenly valued.

Everything bad that happened to me academically was because I think differently than other people. Yet everything good that’s happened to me professionally was because of the exact same reason.

Conclusion: Perhaps our schools are prioritizing the wrong things.

And this brings us to the most discriminated group in America. It’s not white people. It’s not black people. Nor is it members of the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s Asian girls.

Asian students, male and female, all face unfair, racially based obstacles. One study found that Asian Americans had 28% lower odds of being admitted to Ivy League schools than white students with comparable academic records and extracurricular achievements. Students of South Asian descent had it even worse, facing 49% lower odds.

A 2023 Supreme Court case even found one Ivy League school — Harvard — guilty of illegally discriminating against Asian students.

But Asian girls still have it worst of all.

American colleges, you see, have decided that “diversity” is their ultimate priority — much more important than admitting the best, brightest, and most deserving applicants. Thus, they must enact racist and/or sexist admission policies that explicitly punish some groups, and reward certain others.

Women currently comprise 58% of all college students. There are 3 million more women in college than men, and in 13 states, women comprise over 60% of all college students. Amongst those who do attend college, a higher percentage of women stick around and graduate (67.9%) than men (61.3%).

So, if you’re a boy applying to college, here’s some good news: You don’t have to be as smart or work as hard as the girls. They’ll let you in anyway.

Charles Deacon, the dean of admissions at Georgetown University, said that gender discrimination is the only real way to ensure a well-rounded, “diverse” student body.

Because so many more women than men apply to these liberal arts colleges, if an institution wants to have gender balance on campus, “there’s not a lot you can do other than discriminate,” said Charles Deacon, dean of admission at Georgetown University. “You can argue you’re not discriminating because you’re trying to get a balance, but there isn’t much else you can do besides make [gender] a factor.”

In the name of diversity, colleges make ethnicity a factor — and no group is more mistreated and abused than Asians. A Princeton University study found that students who self-identify as Asian must score 140 points higher on the SAT than white students, and a mind-blowing 450 points higher than black students!

Just as remarkably, this race-based admission policy is NOT at all popular in the United States! Nearly three out of four Americans oppose race or ethnicity being a consideration for college. Only 7% say race should be a major factor.

Yet, discriminating against Asians — and Asian women specifically — continues.

Imagine being the parent of an Asian girl in high school: She’s your baby; you want her to be happy. All her life, you’ve been telling her that hard work pays off. When you look at your child, you don’t see a stereotypical “Asian female”: instead, you think of her as a fully-formed individual with hopes, dreams, fears, and aspirations.

Unfortunately, colleges have decided that too many Asian girls are already enrolled. They’d prefer for the number of Asians to be lowered — so instead of admitting yet another Asian girl, they’d rather select a male student (especially one that’s black, Native American or Latino). And so, they discriminate against your child, purely on the basis of her gender and ethnicity.

Another dead dream, thanks to DEI.

But that’s not diversity; that’s just demographics. True diversity doesn’t come from your skin color; it comes from your mind.

An Asian girl who worked hard, got great grades, and was a stellar student can be just as “diverse” as any black, white, or Latino kid, male or female. It’s flat-out racist to assume that all Asian girls think the same way. Asian girls can be extroverted, introverted, stoic, silly, and everything in between — just like everyone else.

The 2024 presidential election coincided with a dramatic political realignment. As we noted:

In 2016, roughly 87% of Trump’s voters were white. But in 2024, nearly one in five were either black, Latino, Native American, or a “person of color.” The most pro-Trump ethnicity, in fact, is no longer white people: A majority (57%) of whites voted for Trump, but a far greater majority — 65% — of Native Americans did as well.

With the Trump administration taking a wrecking ball to DEI initiatives, the GOP has a generational opportunity to add Asian women to their rapidly-growing MAGA coalition. That’s roughly 10 million voting-age Americans.

More than enough to swing an election in 2026, 2028 — and beyond.

It’d be smart politics, but it would also be the right thing to do: Racist policies suck.