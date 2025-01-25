Wait, Did Catholic Joe Biden Just Become a Freemason?

Old Joe Biden has begun his post-presidential career, which is no doubt going to rival Jimmy Carter’s in undeserved media adulation, by apparently becoming a Freemason. This would be an utterly unremarkable incident in the life of a man who lives in the world where people are constantly slapping each other on the back, giving each other awards, and making their friends and allies honorary members of this or that organization, were it not for the fact that the Roman Catholic Church, to which Old Joe ostensibly belongs, bans Catholics from becoming Freemasons on pain of excommunication. Would Old Joe so flagrantly flout the rules of the Church to which he so ostentatiously belongs? Come on, man! Sure he would.

The announcement from the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina is straightforward and unambiguous. Grandly headed “Resolution of Membership - President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.,” it states: “It is with great pleasure that I, Victor C. Major 27th The Most Worshipful Grand Master, welcome our newest member to the Prince Hall Family. On Sunday, January 19, 2025 at a private event, Master Mason membership with full honors were conferred upon President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of his outstanding service to the United States of America.” Yeah, it was outstanding, all right, if you’re a socialist internationalist who wants to destroy the U.S. not only as a world power but as a nation-state, but whatever.

Accompanying the Freemasons’ announcement are three photos of Old Joe with Prince Hall officials including Victor C. Major, Worshipful Grandmaster of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge; apparently they were taken upon the former figurehead’s induction into the lodge. Since this took place on Jan. 19, the old mountebank was still president at the time.

Joe Biden is now OFFICIALLY barred from Communion and in a grave state of sin after becoming a FREEMASON



Any priest who gives Communion to Biden is now committing a serious breach of church rules after Biden joined the anti Catholic secret society last week pic.twitter.com/uxBUHHl3X8 — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) January 25, 2025

According to The Pillar, which describes itself as “a Catholic media project focused on smart, faithful, and serious journalism, from committed and informed Catholics who love the Church,” this places Old Joe in some ecclesiastical hot water: “Catholics have been banned from joining masonic lodges and organizations since 1738, and are subject to canonical penalties for doing so.” A Catholic who is the Vatican’s clear stance on the morality and grave sinfulness of a Catholic who is “‘enrolled’ in a masonic lodge” is “in a state of grave sin and may not receive Holy Communion.”

The Pillar, however, is not sure that Biden has incurred excommunication, as clearly he is simply being honored for his alleged achievements, and it is possible that he did not actually accept the membership. And my friend and PJ Media colleague Lincoln Brown points out another salient fact: "Technically Biden can’t become a Freemason. I was 32nd degree mason and you cannot initiate 'an old man in his dotage.'” That could make all the difference indeed, but the larger question is whether Biden would even care if accepting this dubious honor would get him officially excommunicated.

After all, he has flouted his Church’s teaching on abortion for decades. Nor does he appear to have any concern for its teaching about homosexual activity, or about any number of other issues where the left’s dogma directly contradicts that of the Roman Catholic Church. From the looks of the policies he advocated and endorsed during his overlong and revoltingly shameful public career, Biden was nothing more or less than a doctrinaire secular leftist. He never dared dissent from the left’s cherished pieties to the slightest degree. One would never get the impression from looking at his record as a senator or as president of the United States that he was a Roman Catholic, or, indeed, any kind of Christian at all.

Yet one of the most revolting aspects of the sinister old corruptocrat’s carefully cultivated public persona was his ostentatious false piety. “I go to Mass and I say the rosary. I find it to be incredibly comforting,” Biden claimed in a 2020 campaign ad, and the establishment media pushed this nonsense as well.

“The new president,” the New York Times announced three days after Joe started pretending to be president, “elevates a liberal Catholicism that once seemed destined to fade away.” By “liberal Catholicism,” the Times meant a showy external piety emptied of all its content and cynically designed to win Catholic votes despite working against so many things for which the Church stood.

And now Old Joe is, to all appearances at least, a Freemason. It figures.