Trump Vows to ‘Stand Up for’ Babies in March for Life Video

Donald Trump vowed to continue his legacy as the most pro-life president of modern American history in video remarks he delivered for the National March for Life Friday.

Vice President JD Vance attended the pre-march rally in person, but Trump (who has previously attended in person) chose this year to film his remarks for broadcast at the rally, including his announcement that he just pardoned the peaceful pro-life protesters whom the Biden administration jailed. Trump thanked the crowd for “your extraordinary love and compassion for the unborn” and said, “Americans of every age, color, and background travel to our nation’s capital by the tens of thousands to stand up for precious little babies who cannot stand up for themselves… beautiful gift[s] from the hand of our Creator.”

The president referred back to his previous term, saying, “I am proud to be the first president ever to have joined you in person.” He noted that the March has been going on for 52 years, launched in reaction to the anti-constitutional, “disastrous” Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. “That unconstitutional decision took power away from the states and the voters, kicking off 50 years of division and anger,” Trump emphasized.

WATCH: President Donald J. Trump's FULL message to the March for Life 🙏



"In my second term, we will again stand proudly for families and for life." pic.twitter.com/PfTNpMxXSy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 24, 2025

“But thanks to your tireless work and devotion across five decades, that historic wrong was set right three years ago,” the president added. “I was so proud to be a participant. Six courageous justices of the Supreme Court of the United States” including multiple Trump appointees “returned the issue to the state legislatures and to the people, where it belongs. It became a vote of the people.” Justice was finally delivered on the federal level to the over 63.5 million babies murdered in such brutal ways by abortion since Roe, but now the issue has to be fought out at the state level.

Trump promised, “In my second term, we will again stand proudly for families and for life. We will protect the historic gains we have made and stop the radical Democrat push for a federal right to unlimited abortion on demand up to the moment of birth, and even after birth: Think of that, after birth; and some people want that, can you believe it?”

He was possibly referring to legislation that Senate Democrats just voted against which would ensure life-saving care for babies born alive after botched abortions. One state that already allows such infanticide is Democrat-run Minnesota.

Vance also mentioned the pro-life legislation in his speech, arguing it “is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids, to bring them into the world, and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are.” Families on the long waiting list for adoption in America will be thrilled.

JD Vance at the March for Life: “The benchmark of national success is not our GDP number or stock market but whether people feel they can raise thriving and healthy families in our country.” pic.twitter.com/RJXjugAgVi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 24, 2025

Similarly, Trump promised to help both mothers and children. “We will work to offer a loving hand to new mothers and young families, and we will support adoption and foster care. We will protect women and vulnerable children,” he said.

“Under my leadership, a reformed Department of Justice will finally investigate the radical left attacks on churches and crisis pregnancy centers, and we will bring perpetrators to justice,” he continued, referring to the dozens of violent attacks by abortion activists that resulted in almost no arrests from the biased Biden justice system.

“We will get them to justice, one way or the other,” Trump stated. “I will also end the weaponization of law enforcement against Americans of faith, and I’m releasing the Christians and pro-life activists who were persecuted by the Biden regime for praying and living out their faith. I just signed that document, and they’re being released.”

Trump highlighted one pro-lifer by name:

One such American was Paula Harlow. At 75 years old, Paula was sentenced to two years in prison, after praying outside of a clinic; that’s why she was sentenced to two years. That’s what happened under the Biden regime; in her sentencing, the judge mocked her Christian faith while her husband pleaded to be thrown in jail with his wife, fearing she would die alone behind bars. This week it was my honor to grant a full and complete pardon to Paula and many others who were the victims of this horrific weaponization. Never again will religious persecution be allowed to happen in America.

Other pardoned pro-lifers include young mother Bevelyn Williams and elderly Eva Edl, a survivor of Nazism, Communism, and the Biden administration.

Trump ended by specifically praising “all of the very special people marching today in this bitter cold,” whose “hearts are warm and your spirits are strong because your mission is just very, very pure: to forge a society that welcomes and protects every child as a beautiful gift from the hand of our Creator.” Vance similarly noted that, after becoming a father, he understood that each “unborn life is worthy of protection.”

President Trump thanked pro-lifers for never “losing hope and never giving up,” and concluded, “God bless you, and God bless America.”