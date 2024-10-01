Vance Is Right — Walz Supports Infanticide

During the CBS vice presidential debate, Democrat Tim Walz tried to pretend Republican JD Vance was crazy for saying Walz wants infants who survive abortions to die. Vance was not crazy — he was right.

Yes, Tim Walz supports infanticide. He signed a repeal of legislation that protected babies born alive after botched abortions. Under Walz’s tenure as governor of Minnesota, eight babies have been allowed to die after surviving attempted abortion. That’s how sick pro-abortion radicals like Walz are, and that’s yet another reason Walz should never be vice president.

Vance challenged Walz during the debate to “explain this to me, but as I read the Minnesota … statute that you signed into law, it says that a doctor who presides over an abortion where the baby survives, the doctor is under no obligation to provide life-saving care to [that] baby who survives a botched late-term abortion. That is, I think, whether you’re ‘pro-choice’ or pro-abortion, that is fundamentally barbaric.”

It certainly is, and Vance hammered his point home, noting how Walz’s running mate believes in forcing Americans to violate their conscience on abortion and life issues. “Do you want to force Catholic hospitals to perform abortions against their will? Because Kamala Harris has supported suing Catholic nuns to violate their freedom of conscience, we can be a big and diverse country where we respect people's freedom of conscience and make the country more pro-baby and pro-family,” Vance added.

Last year, the Minnesota legislature repealed the “Born Alive Infants Protection Act,” and Walz signed the bill that did so. The infamous Minnesota bill to which Vance refers is reportedly S.F. 2995, passed last year, which removes the requirement for abortionists to report if born alive infants survived or were allowed to survive, removing protections for such infants.

This translated into very real and very deadly results, as The Daily Signal previously explained:

[B]etween Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, physicians performed five abortions that resulted in a baby’s live birth…No measures were taken to help the first baby, who reportedly had “fetal anomalies” that resulted “in death shortly after delivery.” Two of the babies were given “comfort care measures” as they died. No measures were taken to “preserve life” of the last two babies, who were [reportedly] previable. Previous data from the Minnesota Department of Health reveals that physicians have been leaving babies to die after failed abortions for years… between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, three abortions resulted in born-alive babies who were then allowed to die. The first baby reportedly had “fetal anomalies” but also had “residual cardiac activity” for two minutes, yet no efforts were taken to preserve that baby’s life, and “the infant did not survive.” The second baby died while “comfort care measures” were provided. The third baby was previable and did not receive any attempts to preserve his or her life. [Hence it] does not appear that any of the babies born alive in botched abortions survived.

Walz has been governor of Minnesota since 2018, so all of these eight babies died under his watch, and he enabled that with the bill he signed into law. The pro-life Founding Fathers would have been appalled.

Vance was absolutely right to label Walz’s radical abortion stance as “barbaric.”