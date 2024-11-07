The Morning Briefing: Dems' Blame Game Is Weaker Than Kamala's Public Speaking Skill

Top O' the Briefing

I wrote in yesterday's Briefing that, "There are a lot of lessons to be learned from this election, and the leftists in the MSM will fail to figure any of it out." That could have been worded better, and I should have included the Dem party hierarchy, but I was running on euphoria and fumes at the time.

CNN and The New York Times had finally called the election for Trump and I had just read the initial analysis of his victory on each organization's site when I wrote that. Rather than even attempt to take an objective look at the truly stunning numbers from the night, the hacks merely regurgitated falsehoods they've been spouting about Trump and his campaign all year.

That gave me a pretty clear idea about what Wednesday's post mortems would be like. This fever dream of theirs is nothing if not predictable.

Let's start with Madame Veep's kinda/sorta concession speech, which Matt wrote about:

Harris then moved into familiar policy territory, issuing a promise that she “will never give up the fight” for issues like “a future where Americans can pursue their dreams… where the women of America have the freedom to make decisions about their own body,” yada, yada, yada. In a typical concession speech, one might expect a call for unity or cooperation, but Kamala really leaned into divisive rhetoric, declaring her side’s values as the correct vision for the country. Appealing to the “young people who are watching,” Kamala said, “It’s okay to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it’s going to be okay… don’t ever give up.”

I wasn't able to watch the whole speech because, quite frankly, the woman's voice is one of the most irritating sounds to ever fall upon my ears. Matt also mentioned that she began by saying "Good afternoon," over and over. She sounded like a glitching Stepford wife. I began tuning out around the 40th "Good afternoon."

Kamala Harris has been buoyed by delusion throughout her Modified Basement campaign, so I wasn't expecting her to have had any epiphanies about her resounding defeat. She's about to find out that she doesn't figure in the Democrats' future plans when her current gig ends.

One of the biggest stories of this election is the success that Trump had making huge inroads into traditional Democratic voting blocs, especially minorities. As Scott writes, it's a diverse Republican party that won big on Tuesday. Rather than looking at how that happened and what it means for the future, Dems spent the day on social media saying that ignorant racists elected Donald Trump.

When they weren't looking for ways to call young Black and Latino men racists for voting for Trump, some Dems were blaming Harris's boss for her failure. This is from my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold:

TIME Magazine noted that most of the blame shouldn't be pinned on Harris but on Biden for setting the stage for catastrophic campaign failure. Political strategist David Axelrod blamed Biden’s late exit from the race for the failure of the Harris-Walz campaign.

As my good friend Stephen Green has pointed out many times, the Dem elites shouldn't have declared that there would be no primary debates. If Biden had debated RFK Jr., his mental incompetence would have been apparent to the public much sooner and he'd have been out of the race with plenty of time for them to get another candidate up to speed.

This isn't on Biden, it's on all of the Democrats for having gotten so comfortable with the party rigging its primaries.

Even when the Democrats blame a Democrat, it's not the right one.

They're going to keep pointing fingers in all of the wrong directions. In fact, so far they've been content to double-down on all of the hysterical hyperbole that got them a good old-fashioned butt-whuppin' on Tuesday.

I know I'm not going to stand in their way if they want to keep it up. Yesterday I told my sister that I would love for the Democrats to never learn from the mistakes of 2024 and keep losing elections.

There is one young Democrat who isn't in complete denial. This is was shared in a post that my RedState colleague Sister Toldjah wrote:

Donald Trump has no greater friend than the far left, which has managed to alienate historic numbers of Latinos, Blacks, Asians, and Jews from the Democratic Party with absurdities like “Defund the Police” or “From the River to the Sea” or “Latinx.”



There is more to lose than… — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 6, 2024

Torres will probably be run out of the party for that kind of talk.

He's right, though. Let's hope that Trump and the Republicans keep getting that assist from lefties for years to come.

Everything Isn't Awful

You're Welcome

WATCH: Kamala Harris Concedes With Bitter, Divisive Speech

Both Candidates Just Glad They Don't Have To Visit Pennsylvania Anymore https://t.co/ACISw9uzMd pic.twitter.com/jsgCAj3CQc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2024

