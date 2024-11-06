From the Ashes of MAGA a New, Diverse Republican Party Will Emerge

In 2016, roughly 87% of Trump voters were white. But in 2024, nearly one in five Trump voters were black, Latino, Native American, or “people of color.”

The media were flabbergasted.

After all, the Democrats did everything they could to disrupt Trump’s momentum with minorities: They called him Hitler. They called him a racist. They called him a fascist. They called him a white supremacist.

But throughout all their hysterical name-calling, they overlooked one important thing: Illegal immigration was disproportionately injuring non-white Americans.

If you’re a rich white liberal, illegal immigration is a net positive. Hey, you got a nanny, a gardener, a pool guy, and a handyman for pennies on the dollar! And if you’re a business owner, illegal immigration is a cheap form of manual labor.

What’s not to love?

Unfortunately, if you’re a young man or young woman who’s still struggling to make ends meet, you’re feeling the effects of illegal immigration directly: Under Biden’s watch, there were over 8 million “migrant encounters.” (The actual number of illegal immigrants in America is still up for debate.)

Well, guess what? Those millions of people need to live somewhere. And if you’re getting pummeled by the spiraling costs of rentals and/or homeownership, you’re smart enough to recognize there’s a cause-and-effect correlation here.

The single most common, most universal mistake in the marketing world is marketing to yourself. Businesses do it all the time: They assume their biases and core beliefs are the same as everyone else and then go “Surprised Pikachu” when their marketing message fails to land.

The Democrats believe in identity politics. They really, truly do! They believe in it so strongly, they couldn’t fathom anyone “reasonable” thinking anything contrary.

And what is identity politics? Why, it’s all about groups of people sticking together solely based on ethnic, racial, or sexual distinctions.

So of course, they couldn’t fathom Latinos breaking for Trump! Surely the Latinos will identify with the (mostly Latino) migrants sneaking across the border! How could they not?!

Unfortunately (or fortunately), the Latino people are far less racist than the Democratic Party. When they saw millions of migrants flooding the border, they didn’t think, “Gosh, his skin is the same color as mine! Yippee!” That didn’t even enter their mind.

Instead, they thought about their own economic struggles — and their own fear of being robbed, assaulted, or murdered. They thought about how much they’re paying for rent — and how they’re scared they’ll never be able to buy a home of their own.

They didn’t have the bourgeois luxury of thinking about immigration as a political abstraction (or as a low-cost nanny). These illegal immigrants are the people they’re competing against for housing, entry-level jobs, education, medical help, and government services!

And when Latinos and black men voiced their concerns, how did the Democrats respond? They chided them — and called them bigots — and then committed a totally unforced PR error that could ONLY come from the brain of a dedicated, brainwashed liberal:

They told Latinos that they needed a new name! “Nope, you’re not a Latino or Hispanic anymore — you’re now Latinx!”

The Latinos told them no! A Democratic polling firm did a study: Nearly 70% preferred the term Hispanic and 21% preferred Latino. According to their own polling, 40% found “Latinx” offensive!

But once again, white liberal Democrats were marketing to themselves.

Because they are so hypersensitive to gender distinctions, they assumed their audience was as well. “Surely the Latino voters will be delighted that we’ve solved that nasty problem of gender-specific Spanish language by renaming all of ‘em! How noble of us to civilize their people.”

It was astonishingly, ridiculously, jaw-droppingly arrogant. Only someone with their head inside their own prison pocket would even contemplate renaming an entire ethnicity, just to soothe their own liberal guilt!

Most Latinos are proud of their heritage. Unlike white liberals, Latinos understand that recognizing gender distinctions doesn’t make you a sexist, misogynist, incel bigot — it makes you minimally observant!

Until last night, there were cultural and political pressures on Latino and black communities that dissuaded them from joining the GOP en masse. In 2024, that wall (along with the Blue Wall) collapsed. And it’s now the beginning of a much larger political realignment.

In 2024, 20% of Trump’s vote came from non-whites. And although that’s a new record for Republicans, I have a prediction for you: This will be the very last presidential election when only 20% of Republican voters are non-white. That number will dramatically grow in 2028 and 2032, thanks to the millions of Latino and black trailblazers who broke free from the Democratic Plantation and “crossed the border” to pursue their own self-interests.

And in the process, they’re remaking the Republican Party.