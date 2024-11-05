Here's What We Can Look Forward to in a Second Trump Term

Stephen Green | 1:36 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

For the moment — hell, maybe for the next couple of months — a second Donald Trump administration remains a completely hypothetical thing. But since there's little to do right now but find a way to pass the time while we await the results, let us ponder together what Trump 47 might bring.

Advertisement

According to Cimmerian experts, the most immediate benefit of Trump 47 could be felt as early as election night, assuming a decisive victory. That's because those experts agree that what is best in life is to crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women.

Trump's Day One agenda includes ordering a cruise missile strike on the TV studio where they record "The View." It is safe to presume, based on the host's well-informed panic, that the strike will take place while they're recording and that the collateral damage will be significant.

Personally, I'm hoping our Trumpian New Air Force goes with something thermobaric. Nuclear seems a bit much but, if that's what POTUS-for-life wants, then that's what POTUS-for-life gets.

"POTUS-for-life," you ask, "can he really do that?"

What more trusted news source is there than Oprah Winfrey?

Advertisement

Voting is on the ballot... or something. 

Another thing we'll be rid of during Trump 47 is those uppity women — you know, the strong, intelligent ones who adore Mark Cuban so much.

Imagine, at long last, trading in that dull, withering Kayleigh McEnany...

...for more strong, intelligent women like Trigglypuff.
The GOP White House transition team is at least reasonably certain Trigglypuff is a woman and is also reconsidering the use of the word "transition."

Trump will also put an end to those nasty mixed marriages like the one between [check notes] um... JD and Usha Vance.

On a longer timeline, you can also look forward to actual history being taught again as presidential "historian" Michael Beschloss's entire oeuvre is memory-holed and he is legally strictured from ever writing again. That's according to Beschloss, himself, who seems awfully serene for a man about to be stricken from every library and bookstore. 

Advertisement

So we've got that going for us. Which is nice.

No one is able to list the number of celebrities who will flee the country if Trump is elected, but he swears to God he'll bomb any wall Canada puts up to keep them out.

Plus: camp!

But none of this can come to pass unless you do YOUR part. So get out there and vote.

Recommended: Wargaming the Electoral College: 'I Wanna Be Sedated' Edition

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: ELECTION 2024

Recommended

If This Is True, Trump Will Win and We’ll Know Relatively Early Matt Margolis
Election Analysts Are Missing One Huge Indicator That Could Predict a Trump Win Rick Moran
Early Voting Results: 80 Million Votes Already Cast. What Do They Tell Us? Scott Pinsker
Man Who Bet $40 Million on Trump Winning Proves That The Polls Are Skewed Against Trump Matt Margolis
Election 2024 Is for All the Marbles: One Side Wins Bigly; the Other Side Loses Yuge Kevin Downey Jr.
The Morning Briefing: E-Day Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Social Media Is Not All DOOM
Kamala Harris Really Is Hillary Clinton 2.0
Is the GOP Really Cannibalizing Their Election Day Vote?
Advertisement