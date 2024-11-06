More Great News! Trump Improves the Dating Scene for MAGA Women!

There’s great news on the dating front for all MAGA women! Have you felt like you’re in competition with too many women with high body counts and low morals? Are the guys who are interested in swiping left on you in favor of one-night stands? If so, worry no longer. Democrat women are taking themselves out of the dating pool after the Trumpslide that showed them that freedom-loving patriots surround them. That’s right, folks: Democrat women are promising to stop spreading their legs for every available Tom, Dick, or Harry for the foreseeable future.

A new trend on TikTok, the 4b movement, has launched, with this directive set to angsty music: “The American 4B movement begins at sunrise. Women are not respected in this country. No dating. No relations. No children. We say when, we say how, WE SAY NO!”

According to Wikipedia, "4B (or 'Four Nos') is a radical feminist movement which is purported to have originated in South Korea in 2019. Its proponents refuse to date men, get married, have sex with men, or have children."

In this lovely video, a woman applying makeup encourages women to leave their husbands. No, really:

“Election results are in,” she says. “Now it’s time to leave your husband.” She goes on to have weird delusions about Trump getting rid of no-fault divorce and claims that if no-fault divorce is outlawed, divorce will become long, drawn-out, and nightmarish (which anyone who has been divorced will tell you it already is).

“Legal battles over fault can keep you in an endless and very expensive fight,” she claims. I should introduce her to the woman I know in Missouri, a no-fault divorce state, whose divorce has been dragging out for nine years. Also, nowhere in Trump’s Agenda 47 plan is there any discussion of ending no-fault divorce. These harpies are just making crap up.

In this next video— which should not have been posted publicly—a woman attempts to shave off her hair but can’t figure out how to use clippers. (If she had a man, he could have helped her with that.) Instead of using the clippers, she opts for scissors and proceeds to chop all her hair off, vowing to eschew the beauty industry and men forever.

“Women, stop dating men. Stop having sex with men. Stop talking to men. Divorce your husbands. Leave your f***ing boyfriends. They don’t give a sh*t about you,” she says while trying to make herself as unattractive as possible. Men, breathe a sigh of relief today. This unstable person is no longer on your dating app.

In the next example of female wisdom, a woman cradles her cat while bragging about breaking up with her Republican boyfriend and joining the “4b” movement. One wonders how long it will be before she’s complaining about being a 40-year-old single cat lady.

And fellas, it will be easy to know who you must avoid because the man-haters will be easily identifiable by their greasy, unwashed hair and unkempt appearance.

So that’s one more thing to thank Donald Trump for: He just made the dating pool more attractive and emotionally stable. Get out there and find a mate, ladies! The playing field is wide open!