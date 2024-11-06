The Lefty Meltdowns Begin

Catherine Salgado | 7:43 AM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election, and the leftist meltdowns are suitably unhinged. You could do deep sea diving in the flood of leftist tears. After all, it ain’t over till the fat lesbian screams.

Biden-Harris social media influencer and soy boy Harry Sisson sobbed that “America failed women.” Sisson, a political p*mp for the most corrupt Democrat leaders, sniffled, “American decency was destroyed tonight. We used to be a nation that expected our representatives to be mature, professional, experienced leaders who made us proud. Now, we’re a nation that permits someone like Trump, who bullies and mocks, to thrive.” Because of course Kamala, who labeled Trump "Hitler," never bullies or mocks.

CNN’s Van Jones was absolutely stunned. “There are African-American women who know a little bit about being talked down to. They know about having their economic dreams crushed,” he exclaimed to the CNN panel, adding, “If you are a parent of a trans- kid, your child‘s face was used as a springboard to power for somebody.” Apparently, electing the president with an excellent economic track record crushes women’s economic dreams?

Bette Midler appears to have confused her own childish attitude with that of Trump supporters, posting an image of a U.S. map scribbled over with crayons with the snippy claim, “Here is what we know so far.”

MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid turned into Joyless Ann Reid. She hysterically predicted a “complete ethnic cleansing of Gaza,” crazily rambling, “Nobody wants Donald Trump more to be president than Bibi Netanyahu, who is backed by a far-right coalition that would like to clear-cut Gaza, that would, you know, it would truly like to complete a complete ethnic cleansing of Gaza. So the consequences ironically for those, I mean, Marc Lamont Hill, who’s been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian rights, came out in favor of Harris as well.”

Also on MSNBC, Chris Hayes griped about the “funky and terrible system called the electoral college… and we should scrap it.” That pesky Constitution, always getting in the way of Democrats’ power grabs.

Intelligence expert Malcolm Nance completely surrendered his intelligence in a crazed call for violence. “I WILL FIGHT THIS TYRANT WITH ALL OF MY MIGHT. America was born of revolution from a mad king. And so it shall be reborn again.” Meanwhile, Mother Jones bureau chief and MSNBC analyst David Corn asserted Trump’s victory is “Just what Moscow wants.” I guess it’s never too early to resurrect the Russia collusion hoax.

We the People turned our backs on leftist media and politicians tonight. 

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media.

