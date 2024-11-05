Georgia Poll Worker Arrested for Making Bomb Threats Hates Trump

A Georgia poll worker who was just arrested and charged with mailing a bomb threat has a social media history of posting unhinged insults against Donald Trump and his supporters.

Advertisement

Nicholas Wimbish, who ran a voting precinct in Jones County, Ga., is facing potentially decades in prison after an argument with a voter allegedly spurred Wimbish to send that voter a crazed letter that threatened, among other dangerous things, an explosive device. Wimbish’s X feed reveals a history of hatred for Donald Trump and his supporters.

It is unclear exactly what political affiliation Wimbish has, although his 2023 and 2024 tweets indicate that he could potentially be a right-leaning individual who dislikes Trump personally. Wimbish seems to have hoped that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) would win the Republican primary, though it is unclear if he actually supported DeSantis for policy reasons or simply because he hoped Trump would lose to DeSantis — or anyone else. He was even more confidently predicting a Joe Biden 2024 victory over Trump than a Trump loss in the GOP primary.

Just in the last week, he repeatedly posted or reposted insults directed at Trump’s supporters. For example, he reposted a hysterical accusation against Trump of supposedly “putting a female reporter or a local election worker on blast with inflammatory lies to his millions of racist, misogynist, nut job followers.” Wimbish personally labeled a Trump rally clip “Gross🤮🤢” and predicted that pro-Trump former Rep. George Santos would be in jail by Nov. 2026. Earlier this month, Wimbish reposted the claim, “All Trump touches turns to sh*t.” In January, Wimbish mourned Trump’s GOP primary dominance by asserting, “Trump cultists rule the party.”

Just the News reported that Wimbish, a recent university graduate, faces up to 25 years of jail for his alleged October threats and “making false statements to the FBI”:

Advertisement

The purported voter said Wimbish had "give[n] me hell," was "conspiring votes" and "distracting voters from concentrating," then warned Wimbish and colleagues to "look over their shoulder ... because I found home voting addresses for all them." The letter threatened to "beatdown [sic]" young men and "rage rape" the "ladies," concluding with a handwritten note alluding to a bomb: "PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe."

Earlier this week, Wimbish reposted the comment, “A Georgia voter told Fox today ‘Although I am a conservative, I did not vote for Donald Trump because the values he is representing are not mine.’” Last September, in response to a comment praising CNN's coverage of Trump’s court cases, Wimbish gleefully praised MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell:

Try watching/DVR’ing @Lawrence O’Donnell (minus Fridays when guest hosts are usually in his place). His indictment coverage and takedowns of Trump are like no other.



“Every day for Donald Trump is worse than the day before.” 😂😂 He said that live not too long ago! — Nicholas Wimbish (@nicholaswimbish) September 15, 2023

Wimbish did post prayers for Trump after the July assassination attempt, and he occasionally posted or reposted comments that were somewhat complimentary of Trump and his running mate, JD Vance. Overall, however, he displayed a notable anti-Trump bias.

The former poll worker certainly has a track record of inaccurate predictions. He proclaimed his certainty in Nov. 2023 that Trump would lose the GOP primary to DeSantis. In January, he predicted that “enough voters in Georgia still hate Trump and will hold their noses for Biden.”

Advertisement

He declared even more confidently in March, “For those in fear of another Trump presidency, let me quell your fears. President Joe Biden will win re-election in 2024. Let the campaign run its course, and the other guy’s legal troubles run its course. Be patient, be persistent. I’ll repost the day after the election… Again, let it run its course. If you’re for Biden, you’ll be happy.” Dementia Joe Biden, of course, was pressured out of the presidential race in favor of his VP Harris.

After the judge in Trump’s New York civil trial refused to postpone closing arguments so that Trump could mourn his mother-in-law’s death and also refused to let Trump make his own closing argument in January, Wimbish sneered, “Loss is hard and sad, but that doesn’t mean Trump should get a ‘grandstanding’ closing arguments just because his mother-in-law died. 🤦‍♂️” Around the same time, Wimbish expressed his hope that Fox News’ Bret Baier would use the town hall with Trump to “ask Trump about criminal charges again and get him to admit guilt.”

It appears, however, that the only one going to jail is Wimbish.