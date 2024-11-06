Californians Vote to Make Crime Illegal Again

California voters may not fully appreciate yet that they voted to toss marriage into the wood chipper on Election Day, but at least they were sentient enough to vote against crime. Baby steps.

Crime has been bad in the Golden State since those same voters passed Proposition 47. Voters were told that retributive justice meted out against criminals for doing drugs and stealing stuff was simply too harsh. Have a heart, the Democrats said. So in 2014, voters took the word of then-San Francisco DA George Gascon and California Attorney General Kamala Harris and passed Prop 47. What voters didn't know was that Kamala, George, and all their Soros-inspired chaos agents had their fingers crossed behind their backs.

George Soros's Open Society Foundation and the Ford Foundation had suckered voters again.

Prop 47 magically redefined felonies, making them misdemeanors. And instead of spending money on prisons for the state's ever-increasing number of criminals, the state reckoned it would save money by not building prisons and fast-tracking criminals back into polite society. Crime spiked, but the researchers, in on the joke, told the increasing number of crime victims to settle down, the crime rate was going down.

Entire chains of stores have left San Francisco because the law allows people to walk in and steal $950 worth of goods without punishment. Organized gangs of thieves walk into stores and steal thousands of dollars worth of goods because they know no one will stop them.

This set of laws unleashed a flood of retail theft gangs, knockouts on the streets of Chinatown in San Francisco, and luxury store lootings, and the laws transformed stores into museums of food. Don't smudge the glass.

Now it's ten years later. It has taken millions of dollars and thousands of man-hours in multiple attempts to exterminate this ridiculous set of laws.

Through those years, choruses of "something must be done!" echoed from city council chambers in every major city. Chaos peaked during the "Criminals' Lives Matter but Yours Don't" movement in California.

On Tuesday, voters took a decisive step towards sanity by passing Proposition 36. Under this change, crime will start being illegal again. Acts of theft will be combined to reach the threshold requiring punishment, and addicts will be "incentivized" at drug court to go into treatment. It's a start.

Los Angeles voters also made a big move on Tuesday. After George Gascon left the San Francisco DA's office, the woke grifter brought his act to LA and voters there made him their district attorney.

But on Tuesday, voters took out the trash.

Gascon was voted out by 61% of the voters. And Kamala lost her race, too.

Yes, it was a very good day Tuesday.