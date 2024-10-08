The Morning Briefing: One Simple Way to Tell That the Dems Are Full of It Regarding FEMA Money

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rolkyne just knew that his all-clavichord Captain and Tennille retrospective was going to be the talk of the Tri-County Fair.

Advertisement

We have spent a lot of time over the years discussing the never ending awfulness of the people in the mainstream media who call themselves journalists. Bias for the Democrats has been a problem since I have been politically aware, which has been quite some time. Of course, they've all gotten worse since Donald Trump rose to power in the Republican Party.

Now they are running interference for the worst people to ever be in charge of the Executive Branch of the United States government. It's really ugly out there, especially in this most contentious of election years.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being taken to task for the administration's response to the suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Not by the anyone in the MSM, but by Donald Trump, JD Vance, and those of us in conservative media. Rather than actually doing their jobs while people are dying and bracing for what might be an even more powerful hurricane, Biden and Harris are playing a game of semantics to cover their backsides.

Chris wrote a detailed breakdown of the difference between the brutal media treatment of the Bush administration after Hurricane Katrina and the free pass Biden and Madame Veep are getting right now. Like I said, this MSM problem has been going on for a long time.

The clearest sign that Biden and Harris are once again being less than truthful is how hard their leftmedia lapdogs are working to convince the American people that the administration's version of the FEMA story is the truth. It's a safe bet that when the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media quickly sync up on the talking points that they've gotten instructions from on high.

Advertisement

My Townhall colleague Guy Benson covered Sen. Tom Cotton's recent takedown of NBC's Kristen Welker after she pressed him about "falsehoods" regarding where and how FEMA spends its money. The administration has been doing some verbal sleight of hand about different pools of FEMA money and how they're spent and Cotton was having none of it:

Welker: "Do you think this is a time to falsehoods aside like FEMA funds being redirected to migrant?"



Sen. @TomCottonAR: "It is true that FEMA and DHS have been spending billions of dollars on migrants... This administration seems to have no problem finding money when they want… pic.twitter.com/SGgxZ7BcHZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

It's a question of priorities, and the Biden-Harris administration's are obviously not with Americans suffering the effects of a natural disaster. The administration has been, as Guy points out in his post, denying "the charge that FEMA funds have flowed to illegal immigrants."

Yeah, about that:

Don’t be gaslit.



FEMA is indeed using funds for migrants!!



H/t @BreannaMorello pic.twitter.com/zD5yUjYhpe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 7, 2024

As you can see, this isn't closely guarded information. It's readily available, which makes Harris's lack of veracity all the more galling. She and the Democratic hierarchy truly believe that, because their low-info base is stupid, all of the American public is stupid as well. The Kristen Welkers of the media world have been lying in service of the Democrats for so long that I think a lot of them are actually buying their own B.S.

Advertisement

The shameless liars in the MSM will continue to abuse their First Amendment rights even more while doing their Joseph Goebbels dance for the Democratic National Committee to help drag the cackling village idiot Kamala Harris across the finish line.

Here's hoping that their dereliction of duty has the opposite effect of the one they desire.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Smart cat! 😸 pic.twitter.com/x2skN4FI6T — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 7, 2024

PJ Media

Me. There Is No Republican Identity Crisis; There's Just a Dwindling Number of Trump-Hating Squishes

Oct. 7 Anniversary: Hamas Leader Wants ‘New Fronts’ of Jihad

Terrorists Send Barrages of Rockets Into Israel on Anniversary of Hamas Attack

A Year After October 7, Where Are the Hostages?

One Year Later: The Oct. 7 Atrocities Triggered Heinous Global Antisemitism

Ron DeSantis Is Blowing Off Calls From Kamala — and for Good Reason

WATCH: Peter Doocy Humiliated Karine Jean-Pierre, Who Stormed Out of the Briefing

CNN Sees 'Warning Signs' for Kamala's Campaign

Sayonara From Tampa Bay

Is a Diversity Hire to Blame for the Sinking of a $100 Million New Zealand Navy Ship?

The Pope and Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Call for World Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace

Don't Expect Biden and Harris to Receive the Katrina Treatment Over Helene

Khamenei Taunts Israel on Anniversary of Oct. 7 Jihad Massacre — and He Has a Disquieting Point

Advertisement

The October 7 Anniversary: What We’ve Learned One Year Later

Report: Democrats Are Panicking About Kamala Harris

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Kamala and Her Cronies Will Make America Lose Again

How the Left Marked the Anniversary of October 7

Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds

Kamala's CBS Interview Was a Complete and Total Trainwreck

Elon Musk Offers Money for Supporting Gun Rights? Well, Yeah

#BALLER. DeSantis Declares No Orders for Closing Gun Stores Ahead of Milton

Harris Talks About Freedom That Doesn't Exist

EVasive Senate Wannabe Slotkin Hits Flip Flops Out of the Ballpark

On 10/7, CBS News Apologizes for Questioning Ta-Nehisi Coates About His One-Sided Book (Update)

Censorship Is THE Biggest Issue in This Election

Polymarket and CNN's Harry Enten Tag Team With More Bad News for Kamala Harris

WATCH: JD Vance Blasts Biden-Harris Administration for Failing to Act on American Hostages

Momentum Swing: Trump Jumps Four Points in Yahoo News/YouGov Poll Since Vance-Walz Debate

Adios, Kamala! Young Hispanic Men Are FLEEING the Democratic Party in Arizona and Nevada

RAAAAACISM and stuff. WUT!? Chicago's Commie Mayor Says Fiscal Responsibility Is Like Supporting Slavery

I'm listening...Michael Cohen Says Trump Will Use SEAL Team Six to Round Up His Political Enemies

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Advertisement

Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: I Want a Candle That Smells Like Blockbuster in 2005

The War on Strawberries Is Really a War on Innovation

‘Disaster Equity’

The October Surprise Everyone Expects Might Not Be the One Kamala Wants

This Is What Israel Is Fighting

This Is What Keeps Democrats up All Night About the Election

Around the Interwebz

How To Watch The Very First Episode Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

SpaceX launches Europe’s Hera asteroid mission ahead of Hurricane Milton

Would You Have Been Accused of Witchcraft in the 17th Century?

Bee Me

Dad Decides It’s Time To Have 'The Talk' With Son About Rigged Elections https://t.co/exp0Y7zER5 pic.twitter.com/sx1qYei4FQ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 6, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

View Close to Antibes pic.twitter.com/I4VOqILI2F — Auguste Renoir (@artist_renoir) September 25, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes