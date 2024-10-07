CNN Sees 'Warning Signs' for Kamala's Campaign

The polls say Kamala Harris is up. The Harris-Walz campaign calls itself an underdog. Who knows what to believe? CNN seems to think there are troubling trends that could spell danger for her.

Despite her recent attempts to reclaim the narrative on the border and the economy, CNN’s latest polling project, “The Breakthrough,” reveals a drop in public awareness about Kamala and an increase in negative perceptions surrounding her campaign.

“The share of Americans hearing anything at all about Harris has dropped each week since her presidential debate with former President Donald Trump in early September, and during that same time, the tone Americans use in describing what they’ve heard about her has grown more negative, reaching the lowest point of her campaign in the latest results,” reports CNN.

It's a remarkable finding considering the way the media has been desperately trying to boost her campaign.

Among the most striking findings is the increased association of the word "lie" with Harris’s name. According to CNN's analysis, "lie" has moved up the ranks to become a top word linked to her, now the fourth-most mentioned word after “border,” “polls,” and “campaign.” One survey respondent bluntly remarked, “Kamala says nothing. She uses a bunch of words that make no sense. She says she will close the border, but that is a lie to get elected. Everything she promises are lies.”

That pretty much covers it.

Despite the biased media doing everything possible to lift her up and tear Trump down, “The Breakthrough” polling project has found that overall sentiment toward Kamala has soured, not only among Republicans but also among Democrats and independents.

Although responses about Harris are generally still less negative in tone than those about Trump, there has been a notable decline in overall sentiment in the Harris responses, while Trump’s numbers have rebounded slightly following a post-debate drop. For Harris, the negative shift is apparent across parties, with sentiments expressed by Democrats, Republicans and independents all tilting slightly more negative in the new data than in the week prior. For Trump, though, sentiment has held steady among Republicans, while shifting slightly less negative than the previous survey among independents and Democrats.

Additionally, Harris is receiving less public attention than Trump. This doesn't surprise me, either. Her public appearances don't exactly go well, and from her campaign's perspective, it's probably best to forget them.

While almost two-thirds of Americans (64%) reported seeing or hearing something about Harris, this number has dropped for four straight weeks, with more people reporting awareness of Trump than of Harris.

The election is now a month away, which means that this shift in negative perceptions of Kamala is coming at the worst possible time for her. With more people connecting her name to dishonesty and fewer paying attention to her message, even CNN can't deny that Kamala faces a steep uphill battle in the final weeks.