One Year Later: The Oct. 7 Atrocities Triggered Heinous Global Antisemitism

Catherine Salgado | 12:18 PM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Gustavo Garello

A year after the unspeakably heinous massacre Hamas perpetrated on Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, governments and governmental entities, not to mention hundreds of institutions, are demanding that Israel surrender much of its land to the terrorists and stop defending itself. Most of the world did not learn the tragic lesson of Oct. 7 and is directly or indirectly encouraging Islamic terrorists toward a second Holocaust.

On Oct. 7, 2023, women were raped to death, whole families gunned down, babies beheaded or burned to death, innocents kidnapped, civilians tortured, and wholesale slaughter and sexual violence from Hamas. Over 1,200 Israelis were killed. What did most of the world learn? Nothing. The neo-Nazis have risen again.

The United Nations (whose UNRWA employees participated in the Oct. 7 atrocities) is insanely demanding that Israel give much of its territory to the Hamas-run Gazans. The Biden-Harris administration (especially Kamala Harris) continues to spout Hamas propaganda and undermine Israel. Students and Muslim migrants join hands and destroy property in solidarity with the Palestinian jihadis. Media outlets repeat “casualty numbers” and anti-Israel propaganda straight from Hamas. All the empathy is for the jihadis and their supporters who celebrated the Oct. 7 atrocities.

Even as antisemitic acts and attacks have shot up worldwide, even as Israeli civilians and soldiers are still under constant attack from Hamas and Hezbollah, the pro-Hamas mob has hijacked the Oct. 7 anniversary! How could this happen less than a century after the Holocaust and less than a year after Oct. 7, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust?

Oh, some of these world leaders pay lip service to helping Israel but only occasionally and insincerely. Biden released a statement mourning the Oct. 7 massacre today, but he has also poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Hamas-run Gaza (including a new massive payout), held up arms shipments to Israel, and ignored the majority of Gazans’ love of jihad and genocidal hatred of Israel to demand more concessions for them. 

Likewise, French President Emmanuel Macron issued a message claiming, “We do not forget the victims” of Oct. 7, a couple of days after he called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel. Even UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, soon after demanding Israel surrender much of its land and while ignoring how his terrorism-infested UNRWA still assists Hamas, posted a message condemning the October 7 massacre. Of course, he also took the opportunity to whine about Israel’s war on Gazan and Lebanese terrorists.

Recommended: Neo-Nazi UN Votes That Israel Must Give Lands to Lying Arabs

The Palestinians and their terrorist leaders are very open about their goals of wanting to wipe Israel off the map. They don’t want a “two-state solution” — after all, they were already given their own state decades ago (Jordan) — they want to destroy Israel. Their children are taught to glorify terrorism and, as Hamas co-founder’s son Mosab Hassan Yousef warned, the majority of Palestinians support genocidal ethnic cleansing against Jews — after all, the Islamic religion endorses jihad. Yet Biden and numerous other world leaders completely ignore those facts to demand increasing concessions from Israel, the world’s one Jewish nation facing off against the hatred of 50 Muslim nations.

You would think Westerners would cheer the Jews for reclaiming their land, their ancient nation, from foreign occupiers after thousands of years, but unfortunately, we have witnessed the exact opposite reaction. Even more insanely, woke leftists and some conservatives flip reality on its head by falsely claiming that the Arabs are the indigenous people and the Jews are the occupiers.

God promised the land of Israel to Abraham’s descendants “forever” (Genesis 13:15), but both the Muslim world and the West are doing their level worst to defy God and undermine Israel.

We must pray that Israel stands strong and that America will soon have a new president, pro-Israel Donald Trump, so that the next anniversary of Oct. 7 will be not only a remembrance of the victims and hostages but a celebration of hostages rescued and Israel triumphant over it enemies. Am Yisrael Chai! The people of Israel live!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

