IDF Killed Hamas Terrorists. At Least 3 Jihadis Were UN Employees.

The United Nations frenziedly condemned a new Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike as one of Israel’s “dramatic violations of international humanitarian law.” The problem is that the UN workers killed were also Hamas terrorists.

The UN and many other organizations and governments love to emphasize that the IDF strikes schools and “aid workers.” What they are not telling you is that Hamas jihadis have long used schools and other “civilian” buildings in Gaza as terrorist bases and that the “aid workers” almost always turn out to be active terrorists. That appears to be the case once again with the IDF strike this week, where at least three UNRWA “workers” killed were Hamas jihadis.

UNRWA is absolutely infested with Hamas operatives, according to international human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer. As JihadWatch has noted, terrorists specifically place military targets in humanitarian zones so that, if IDF strikes, they can immediately condemn Israel. So whenever the UN starts wailing that the IDF causelessly killed their humanitarian workers while they were operating a school or shelter, always fact-check that claim. It will almost certainly turn out to be false.

According to the state of Israel, which is a more reliable source on these topics than is the Hamas-loving UN, so far the confirmed casualties in the precision strike are terrorists — including at least three UNRWA “workers.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres, who lies and funds terrorists for a living, mourned, “What's happening in Gaza is totally unacceptable. A school turned shelter for around 12,000 people was hit by Israeli airstrikes again today. Six of our @UNRWA colleagues are among those killed. These dramatic violations of international humanitarian law need to stop now.”

The school was reportedly not a “humanitarian shelter” so much as it was a Hamas base. Israel will even endanger its own men rather than kill Gazan civilians, despite the fact that the majority of Gazans strongly support Hamas and jihad.

The state of Israel posted on X, “IDF: Yesterday (Wednesday), with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the Al Jaouni School in the area of Nuseirat in central Gaza.” It’s all too typical for Hamas to turn schools into Hamas bases.

Israel’s post continued, “Upon receiving reports claiming that local Palestinian UNRWA workers were killed as a result of the strike, the IDF requested that the agency provide details and names of the workers, in order to thoroughly review the claim. To date, no answers have been provided by UNRWA despite repeated requests.”

But three UNRWA employees have been confirmed among the terrorists killed. The state of Israel provided a list:

Thus far, a number of Hamas terrorists were confirmed to have been eliminated in the strike, including: 1. Aysar Karadia, a terrorist in Hamas' Military Wing and Internal Security Forces. 2. Muhammad Adnan Abu Zayd, a terrorist in Hamas' Military Wing who was responsible for launching mortars at IDF troops and the State of Israel, previously served as an operative in Hamas’ naval forces, and was simultaneously an UNRWA employee. 3. Bassem Majed Shaheen, the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas' Military Wing who took part in the October 7th Massacre in southern Israel. 4. Amar al-Jadili, a terrorist in Hamas' Military Wing and Internal Security Forces. 5. Akram Saber al-Ghalaydi, a terrorist in Hamas' Military Wing and Internal Security Forces. 6. Muhammad Issa Abu al-Amir, a terrorist in Hamas' Military Wing who took part in the October 7th Massacre in southern Israel. 7. Sharif Salam, a terrorist in Hamas' Military Wing. 8. Yasser Ibrahim Abu Sharar, a terrorist in Hamas' Military Wing and an operative in Hamas' emergency bureau in Nuseirat, who was simultaneously an UNRWA employee. 9. Ayad Matar, a terrorist in Hamas' Military Wing and simultaneously an UNRWA employee.

So if you see Western media or UN representatives melting down about the cruelty of Israel, don’t buy into it. They are complaining about the deaths of vicious terrorists.