Terrorists Send Barrages of Rockets Into Israel on Anniversary of Hamas Attack

Terrorists aren’t sentimental. As millions of Israelis pause to reflect and mourn one year after Hamas’ brutal attack on the country, the terror organization fired rockets into the areas around Tel Aviv. Israel was able to deflect most of the rockets, but a few got through.

“Israel said early Monday it had largely thwarted a major Gazan rocket bombardment with a series of airstrikes, but Hamas still managed to fire rockets at communities near the border and later strike the Tel Aviv area, lightly injuring two,” the Times of Israel reports.

Two women sustained minor injuries when shrapnel hit them. Hamas timed this attack to coincide with the attack that began at 6:29 a.m. local time one year ago.

“Underlining how much has changed since then, Hamas on Monday morning only managed to fire four rockets to mark the moment at 6:30 a.m.,” the Times reports. “Three of the rockets were shot down by the army, while the fourth fell in open land, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF fired on several sites where terrorists were planning to launch rockets into Israel. At least two of the rockets evaded air defenses, but they didn’t inflict significant damage. Hamas quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.

🚨Sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and central Israel exactly a year after the October 7 massacre🚨 pic.twitter.com/FuvmoKBRVm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to fire rockets from Lebanon into Israel. Barrages on Sunday and Monday have kept Israelis on their toes in the northern part of the country.

“In the north, meanwhile, Israel said that Hezbollah fired more than 35 rockets this morning,” The Spectator reports. “The IDF intercepted most of them, but one landed in a town in the western Galilee, damaging several cars. Yesterday, five Israelis were injured after the terror group fired on Haifa after Israel’s air defences failed to intercept a barrage of rockets. Last night, Israel bombarded Beirut with a new round of airstrikes.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also called for a security consultation in the wake of Monday’s barrages. All of this comes a day after the IDF discovered and destroyed a tunnel in southern Lebanon that was longer than two football fields.

In collaboration with the Department of Engineering and Construction of the Israel Ministry of Defense, the IDF destroyed a 250-meter-long underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/k7p8xIw5kV — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) October 5, 2024

“This infrastructure was discovered and investigated during cross-border operations conducted in recent weeks involving special units. During these operations, forces uncovered command rooms, pre-prepared combat files for terrorists, and a large cache of weapons for future use,” the Israeli Ministry of Defense posted on X. “The facility also included well-equipped living quarters featuring showers, a kitchen, food supplies, and other amenities. This underground structure did not extend into Israeli territory.”

A year after the horrific attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, Israel still faces a stiff battle, but the nation isn't giving up or backing down. Between its innovation and resolve, it looks like Israel is up to the challenge.