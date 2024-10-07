Oct. 7 Anniversary: Hamas Leader Wants ‘New Fronts’ of Jihad

To all those delusional individuals who still think that Hamas and its Gazan supporters will ever agree to peaceful arbitration, think again. In characteristic form, a Hamas leader just called for an expansion of Jihad at the international level.

Advertisement

Hamas, with the financial incentivizing of the Palestinian Authority and the support of the majority of Gazans, plans to wage terrorism on Israel until it is completely wiped off the map. Oct. 7, as horrific and deadly as it was, presents a preview of what Hamas would like to do to all Israelis. As the latest refutation of idiotic Westerners’ claims that giving Palestinians more land and money will make them stop fighting, Memri reported that a Hamas leader has ambitious plans for expanding jihad (“holy war” in Islam) on the international level as the “duty of Jihad.”

Khaled Mashal, leader of Hamas abroad, delivered an Oct. 7, 2024, address aired on the Qatari state media Al-Jazeera Network. Memri provided a translation, and as usual Hamas is entirely open about its genocidal goals. Mashal said, “Our losses are tactical, whereas our enemy's losses are strategic. This is a fact. Our losses are tactical – pain and death, which is martyrdom.” Muslims refer to eliminated terrorists as martyrs.

One Year Later: The Oct. 7 Atrocities Triggered Heinous Global Antisemitism

“We are suffering, but it is all for the sake of Allah,” bragged Mashal. “Today, we are making tremendous and painful sacrifices, but they will lead to great horizons, inshallah.” Islamic holy texts encourage the killing of non-Muslims, especially Jews. “The enemy is losing its strategic path, and is accelerating its certain annihilation. It has lost on all levels. In addition, all Muslim and non-Muslim nations, throughout history, had to pay steep prices,” Mashal added.

Advertisement

Leader of #Hamas Abroad Khaled Mashal on Anniversary of October 7 Attack: Our Losses Are Tactical Whereas Our Enemy’s Losses Are Strategic; Jihad with Money Is No Longer Enough, Muslims Should Wage Jihad with Weapons pic.twitter.com/zzuJ8E6FZ8 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 7, 2024

This is an interesting point, because Islam has been spreading for centuries by weaponizing war, rape, torture, and terrorism. In fact, Oct. 7 is the anniversary of the 1571 Battle of Lepanto, a great victory for Christian forces against invading Muslims, now commemorated in the Catholic Church as the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary (to whom the Christians prayed). Thanks to Lepanto’s fighters, Europe was saved. Islam has been the same for over a thousand years; always trying to take over Christian and Jewish nations by violence.

Mashal eagerly declared, “The resistance axis has joined us, and we are thankful for that, but today, the rest of the forces of our nation need to do two things: They should open new fronts for the resistance. This is the duty of Jihad. The second thing is that we need to open new political and legal fronts. We should persecute this entity on the international level.” So much for the pro-Hamas United Nations’ assertions that if Israel would give Gazans much of their land, including Jerusalem, peace would prevail.

Advertisement

And as for the “two-state solution,” so touted by the Biden-Harris administration and others, that was tried. Jordan was arbitrarily created as an Arab state out of land that rightfully should belong to Israel, and Jordanians promptly launched war on Israel in 1948. Giving Arabs the Gaza Strip also just provided yet another base for terrorist operations. As a different Hamas leader said last year, the terrorists are prepared to commit the Oct. 7 atrocities “again and again” to annihilate Israel.

Mashal said, “Jihad by money is great, but it is no longer enough. We want Jihad with weapons and the [sacrifice] of lives. We should open additional fronts. The enemy is fighting us everywhere, and we should fight it the way it fights us.” When terrorists state genocidal goals, believe them.