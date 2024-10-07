The Pope and Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Call for World Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace

Pope Francis and the Latin Patriach of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, have called on the world to join in a world day of prayer and fasting for peace in the Middle East for October 7. The fact that the war in Israel is marking its one-year anniversary underlines the absolute failure of diplomacy to create a sustainable peace.

In fact, the recent Israeli military advance into Lebanon and the bombings in Beruit were quickly paired with the Iranian bombing of Tel Aviv and an Israeli air base. Are we at a midpoint in a war of attrition, or is a peace settlement near?

The high probability that Israel has nuclear weapons and the medium probability that Iran has nuclear weapons or capability has again raised that Cold War vampire, mutual assured destruction, from the grave, although nuclear capability is probably irrelevant at this point. With all the hypersonic missiles and military hardware provided by the two competing military alliances (Israel and the United States vs. Iran and Russia), mutual assured destruction need not go nuclear. Arms are plentiful, destruction is easily at hand, and peace seems elusive.

In his letter, Pope Francis said the region is suffering an ongoing martyrdom.

With the heart of a father, I write to you, God's holy people, children of your ancient Churches, today experiencing a real “martyrdom”, seeds of peace amid the winter of war, believers in Jesus who is “gentle and humble of heart” (Mt 11:29) and, in him, witnesses to the power of a non-violent peace. People today do not know how to find peace. As Christians, we must never tire of imploring peace from God. That is why, on this day, I have urged everyone to observe a day of prayer and fasting. Prayer and fasting are the weapons of love that change history, the weapons that defeat our one true enemy: the spirit of evil that foments war, because it is “murderous from the beginning”, “a liar and the father of lies” (Jn 8:44). Please, let us devote time to prayer and rediscover the saving power of fasting! There is one thing that I wish to say to you, from the bottom of my heart, dear brothers and sisters, but also to the men and women of every confession and religion who in the Middle East are suffering from the insanity of war: I am close to you, I am with you. I am with you, the people of Gaza, long embattled and in dire straits. You are in my thoughts and prayers daily. I am with you, who have been forced to leave your homes, to abandon schooling and work and to find a place of refuge from the bombing. I am with you, the mothers who weep while looking at your dead or wounded children, like Mary at the sight of Jesus; with you, the children of the great lands of the Middle East, where the intrigues of those in power deprive you of your right to play. I am with you, who are afraid to look up for fear of fire raining down from the skies. I am with you, who have no voice, for despite all the talk of plans and strategies, there is little concern for those who suffer the devastation of war, which the powerful impose on others; yet they will be subject to the inflexible judgement of God (cf. Wis 6:8). I am with you, who thirst for peace and justice, and refuse to yield to the logic of evil and, in the name of Jesus, “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Mt 5:44).

In a prayer vigil in Jerusalem today, Cardinal Pizzaballa said:

This year we have cried out our horror at the crimes committed, starting with the events of October 7 exactly one year ago, in southern Israel, which have left a deep wound in Israelis to this day. We raised our voice against the following turmoil of aggression, destruction, starving, suffering, and death. We are witnessing an unprecedented level of violence in words and actions. Hatred, grief, and anger seem to have taken over our hearts, leaving no room for any other feelings but rejecting the other and their suffering. During this year, we have expressed in every possible form our solidarity and support for our community in Gaza and all its inhabitants. We have tried to be a voice strongly and clearly condemning all this violence that will only provoke a vicious circle of revenge, generating more violence... We need the courage to compromise, to give up to something, if necessary, for a greater good, that is peace. Never confuse peace with victory! We have pointed to the need to build a common future for this land based on justice and dignity for all its inhabitants, starting with the Palestinian people, who can no longer wait for their right to independence, which has been postponed for far too long. We have affirmed the need to do and say the truth in our relationships, to have the courage to speak words of justice, and to open perspectives of peace. What has happened and is happening in Gaza leaves us stunned and beyond understanding. On one hand, diplomacy, politics, multilateral institutions, and the international community have shown all their weakness, on the other we have also been supported: The Holy Father has repeatedly called on all parties involved to stop this drift, but he has also expressed human solidarity with our community in Gaza in concrete ways and has also given them concrete support. Just today he sent a letter to all the Catholics of this region, expressing his closeness to all those who in various ways suffer the consequences of this war, especially to our brothers and sisters in Gaza, and encouraging us to become “witnesses to the power of a non-violent peace”, to be “sprouts of hope” and “testify to love amid words of hatred, to encounter amid growing confrontation, to unity amid increasing hostility”. Thank you, Holy Father!