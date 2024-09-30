The Morning Briefing: Kamala Harris's Border Kabuki Isn't Going to Sway Anyone

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is squirreled away with the legal team in preparation for the semi-annual review.

Kamala Harris has her hands full as the Democratic anointee for president. She's not only running against Donald Trump, but also against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In fact, the Biden-Harris record is proving to be the stiffest competition she's got.

Madame Veep and her boss have been running roughshod over our freedoms and safety since the moment they began occupying the Executive Branch. Harris has been trying to run from the damage that they've done and her cheerleaders in the mainstream media have been letting her get away with it so far.

The border nightmare that she and President LOLEightyonemillion have been responsible for is impossible for Harris to spin. That doesn't keep her from trying though. Catherine wrote about Harris's latest bit of theater regarding the border:

The timing of Kamala Harris‘s border visit could not have been more ironic and more obviously disingenuous. As the failed Border Czar tried to claim dedication to a secure border, headline-making statistics were illustrating just how catastrophically she has failed to stem the illegal alien flood. In a clearly insincere photo-op Arizona border visit that lasted mere minutes, VP Kamala Harris suddenly tried to pretend that she cares about border security despite her track record. As a perfectly timed fact-check, a Republican congressman just obtained data showing that over 660,000 criminals have been allowed into America as illegal aliens under the Biden-Harris administration, including over 13,000 murderers. Fox News reported that Kamala’s “border visit” Friday lasted for less than 20 minutes. The network also showed footage of Harris staffers scrambling to get a good picture and get out as fast as possible. The whole visit was phony, so it’s no surprise Harris’s speech afterwards was mere empty rhetoric at odds with her actions.

Harris was in Douglas, AZ. Fun fact: I briefly lived in Douglas in the early 1970s, just 12 blocks from the border. Things were a bit messy even back then, but we didn't have to worry about the cartel people traipsing through our back yards.

A couple of weeks ago I wrote that the border situation she's responsible for should be enough to sink Harris's presidential chances and that, if it didn't, then it was going to sink the country.

The Biden-Harris administration has managed to make the problems at the Mexican border affect all of the continental United States. Illegal alien crime is all over the place now, and the Democrats are only going to keep making things worse. The Dems don't care what kinds of crimes the illegals are committing as long as they can get them registered to vote.

Harris's biggest pivot since she moved to the top of the ticket has been her promise to get tough on border policy if she's elected president. I don't know if even her Coastal Media Bubble™ base believes that one. We have fresh evidence of how the Democrats treat their own if they go off-script when dealing with illegal aliens. New York Mayor Eric Adams insists that he suddenly has legal troubles because he isn't toeing the party line on immigration policy, which Bryan wrote about here.

Should Harris make it to the White House, there is no way that she or her handlers are going to be allowed to get any stricter border policies put into place. I think we all know that she's not going to try anyway.

Again, we have to hope that enough people realize that. My gut feeling is that a lot of swing state voters do know the truth and aren't being swayed by the insanely over-the-top Harris propaganda.

At this point, I'm willing to still have some faith in a lot of my fellow Americans.

If I'm wrong, we're all going to be buried in regret rather quickly.

