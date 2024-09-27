Episode # 12: A Man’s Gotta Join What a Man’s Gotta Join

In this week's episode of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," Paula and I start with a look at the decision by Hamtramck, Mich., Mayor Amer Ghalib to back Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Even the most skilled science fiction and fantasy writers could not have seen that coming.

Advertisement

What would make a Muslim mayor decide to support Trump, who is a Christian, albeit one whose current denomination has never really been explained? Not that not having a denomination is a problem, but admittedly, it is an odd combination.

Has Ghalib found common cause with non-Muslim conservatives when it comes to socio-economic matters, or is the community sending a message to the Harris-Walz campaign and the Democrats that it is unhappy that no one (except perhaps the Squad) has taken a hardline stance against Israel? We discuss — you decide.

An evangelical church in Waco, Texas, pastored by a man named Buck Rogers, no less, is seeing an uptick in men joining the congregation, even as more and more women depart churches across the country. Is this a trend? It wasn't that long ago that you needed a loaded weapon to get a man away from his XBox and into a pew, so what gives? And as long as men are showing up, how do we minister to them?

Everyone seems on board with "Men's Sundays" with camo, motorcycles, and trophy mounts, but what about guys who aren't necessarily into that? Paula tells the story of a church that had a "Porn Pastor" (how does that look on a resume?), and we debate how to handle that very serious problem without turning it into a sideshow. I recount my one trip to a Promise Keepers event and how I really wished I would have stayed home instead.

Advertisement

We also spend a few minutes talking about Glenn Beck's interview with Max Lucado. Are we in the dreaded/anticipated End Times?

Finally, we veer away from faith and politics altogether, and Paula tells us about sonic booms over her town, and I finally get to tell the story of how I once saw an honest-to-goodness UFO. I've also been to that famous "ranch" in Utah, but that is a whole other story. Don't ask me how we got on the subject of UFOs. These things happen in podcasts.

You can catch the latest podcast here, or go one better and check us out on Apple or Spotify. If you would like to give us a hand financially, why not become a VIP member? Click here to join the ranks of the PJ Media inner circle and use code INTERSECTION for a 50% discount.