Disney ‘Tangled’, Shazam Actor Endorses Trump

In a hair-raising break from overwhelmingly leftist Hollywood, the star of “Shazam!” and beloved Disney film “Tangled” has endorsed Donald Trump for president and called out Democrat elites’ lies.

Advertisement

Zachary Levi, a libertarian actor known for playing Disney’s Flynn Rider and DC’s superhero Shazam, is defying the entertainment world’s norm in his presidential endorsement. Rightly identifying the real-life supervillains, Levi has publicly urged Americans of all political backgrounds to unify and vote for Trump rather than VP Kamala Harris. “President Trump is the man that can get us there,” Levi said.

Appearing as moderator at Team Trump’s Reclaim America tour event in Michigan, Levi began by asking everyone to greet their neighbors in the audience, stating, “That's called love, and that's called unity … We're here for unity, right? We're here to make sure that we value every single person, every single person, whether you're a Democrat, whether you're a Republican, whether you're a libertarian and Independent, every single one of us is a child of God… Amen.” Levi voiced Joseph in the Nativity film “The Star” and has publicly discussed his Christian faith.

BREAKING: Hollywood Superstar Zachary Levi just came out in full support of Trump, saying he initially supported RFK Jr. He just gave a beautiful speech in Michigan



"I stand with Bobby and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump."



"My parents were… pic.twitter.com/YE5NsQG5rJ — George (@BehizyTweets) September 28, 2024

Advertisement

Levi continued by giving “a little context why Shazam is standing here talking to you about” presidential politics. “I grew up in my family, Christian conservative,” he said, “My parents were Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans, and they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.” He long wished for a presidential candidate whom he thought represented his values, and thought he found one in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK is “the real deal,” Levi praised, but then Kennedy dropped out of the race to endorse Republican candidate Trump. “And in a perfect world, whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” Levi claimed. “But we don't live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken world. We live in a country that's been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff. And we're here to stop that, right? We're here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again,” he added, using Trump’s and Kennedy’s slogans.

Levi stated, “And so I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi [Gabbard], and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe that of the two choices that we have, and we only have two … President Trump is the man that can get us there, and he's going to get us there because he's going to have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy, Jr and former representative Tulsi Gabbard.”

Advertisement

In a separate clip of the Reclaim America event, Levi replied to a comment of Kennedy’s by saying, “we are being inundated every single day with poison, not just in the foods that we're eating, and not just in the pharmaceuticals that are being shoved down our throats, in the images that we are looking at, the audio that we are hearing through our media, we are being poisoned and lied to.”

BREAKING: Actor Zachary Levi just finished his remarks in support of Trump by saying the people supporting Kamala are being lied to by the media and that all Americans are being poisoned through the food we eat, the news we consume, and Big Pharma's drugs



"Not just in the foods… pic.twitter.com/Imju76jyAu — George (@BehizyTweets) September 29, 2024

He then repeated his plea for unity. “As we go to the polls, as you guys and your passion and your fervor and wanting to get Donald Trump reelected, and recognizing that that is the thing that we need to do, recognize that all of the people on the other side that still believe that Kamala is the answer … she's not, but they are being lied to. They are not the enemy. They are not evil.”

It is true, Levi clarified, that “There is evil at the top of that food chain, but the American people that believe that Kamala is the way … they have been lied to, and they have — they have eaten that lie.” He asked Trump voters to “practice grace, maybe practice forgiveness, maybe practice patience,” so that in encouraging others to vote Trump, we won’t “be baited into their attacks.”

Advertisement

He recommended, “Instead, hold your ground in dignity and integrity and in love … but don't get baited into their hate because that's what they want you to do and that will not help us get to a better world,” to making America great again.



