Oops! Kamala Tried to Troll Trump at Alabama Game, and It Backfired

The liberal media couldn't contain its excitement when they learned that Kamala Harris planned to troll President Trump on Saturday.

"When former President Donald Trump looks up from his seat in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night during the Alabama-Georgia football game, he may see more than just 100,000 fans watching a high-stakes college football showdown," wrote CNN's Kaitlin Collins. "That’s because Vice President Kamala Harris plans to troll her opponent over his refusal to debate her for a second time — from the skies."

Advertisement

The Harris campaign has arranged to have a small plane fly over Tuscaloosa during the game with a banner declaring, “Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate.” It’s a challenge that won’t just be visible to those cheering on the Crimson Tide or the Georgia Bulldogs from the stands, a campaign official tells CNN. The Harris campaign will also air a national ad during one of the most highly anticipated games of college football where she calls on the former president to meet her on the debate stage one more time. “Winners never back down from a challenge,” the ad’s narrator says. “Champions know it’s any time, any place. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home.” The vice president’s campaign has accepted CNN’s invitation for a second debate next month, but Trump has so far declined to accept, arguing the October 23 date is “too late” for another face-off because early voting has already started in some states. Both the 2020 and 2016 races included mid-October debates in which Trump participated.

it's worth pointing out that Kamala Harris was the one who first punted on the a debate with Trump because she was too afraid to a debate hosted by Fox News. But, I digress.

Advertisement

Related: Kamala ‘Closes Gap’ With Trump on Economy... Oh, and Pigs Are Flying

Well, it turns out that Kamala's plan to troll Trump didn't happen at all. The banner that the media got so excited about seeing fly over the game never showed up. According to the New York Times, the banner was never flown after being canceled due to weather.

As for the game, Trump got a rockstar reception from the fans.

HOLY SH!T



Check out the stadium's reaction when they realize Trump is at Bama vs UGA: pic.twitter.com/kaHB6divyg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2024

WATCH: Crowd gives thunderous applause as President Trump is broadcasted on the Jumbotron🔥



pic.twitter.com/yFO3jIbZwO — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) September 29, 2024

For our VIPs: Does Trump Have the Momentum in the Final Weeks of the Campaign?

BREAKING: Trump just made it inside his special box at the Alabama v. Georgia game, and the entire student section roared in cheers for him



Everyone in the country is hungry for Trump's return, including Gen-Z voters. pic.twitter.com/mszTok5nGy — George (@BehizyTweets) September 29, 2024

Advertisement

Georgia and 'Bama fans may not get along but they do agree on one thing:



Trump 2024!



📽️@Outkick pic.twitter.com/24zbftxY3G — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 28, 2024