Legendary Actress Maggie Smith Dies

Oscar-winning actress Dame Maggie Smith, most famous in recent years for her roles in the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey series, has passed away at age 89.

The Post Millennial reported that the multi-award-winning British actress died Friday, citing a statement from Smith’s sons. On both stage and screen, from Shakespearean plays to popular fantasy films, both in her youth and in her old age, Maggie Smith was an exceptional actress whose work will long be remembered.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September,” Smith's sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said. “An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

The sons’ statement added, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Smith won numerous awards during her long career, including two Academy Awards, in 1970 for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” and again in 1979 for “California Suite.” She also won three Golden Globes, four Emmy Awards, several BAFTA Awards, and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others. She was also nominated numerous times for various awards, including an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Desdemona in Laurence Olivier’s 1965 “Othello”.

It is rather remarkable that so many of her awards came as Smith was growing older, at a time when many actresses see their stars declining instead of rising.

RIP Dame Maggie Smith pic.twitter.com/qeTAYNkQJx — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 27, 2024

Decades into her brilliant career, Smith delighted new generations as the drily witty Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films. As McGonagall, Smith was a central character throughout all eight films, delivering an iconic and memorable performance.

Harry Potter authoress JK Rowling tweeted , “Somehow I thought she'd live forever. RIP Dame Maggie Smith.” Smith also played the Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey.

RIP to the magnificent Maggie Smith. She stole every scene in any film she inhabited. But on stage she was a force of nature. I saw her in Lettice and Lovage repeatedly- and later on the West End. She was a giant. Watch. pic.twitter.com/efRLYt8Dpl — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) September 27, 2024

Author and media figure Raymond Arroyo praised Smith on X:

Writer and producer Piers Morgan paid tribute , writing, “RIP Dame Maggie Smith. Magnificent actress, magnificent lady. As entertaining, sharp, and witty off screen as she was [on] it. A very very sad loss for Britain.” Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who starred alongside Smith in David Copperfield and Harry Potter, said , “The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her.”I personally also loved her performance in the 1976 comedic movie “Murder by Death,” where she played a spoof role based on the classic mystery character Nora Charles.

In comedies and tragedies, in dramas and epics, Maggie Smith’s acting was always unforgettable. Rest in peace to a true cultural icon.