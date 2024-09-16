The Morning Briefing: The Party of Joy Inspires Another Attempt On Donald Trump's Life

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Azwyllya was becoming a rec center legend for the way she could transform Triscuits with a few cornichons and some off-brand luncheon meats.

Advertisement

Just a little over a month ago, I wrote about something that was on a lot of our minds: the lunatics weren't done trying to kill Donald Trump. Here's a line from that Briefing:

Donald Trump is still a target because the Left wants him to be a target. There has been nothing to indicate that the alleged incompetence that allowed a disturbed young man to take a shot at Trump won't happen again.

That was written a month after the first attempt and, honestly, I'm surprised it took another month for someone to get the chance for a second go at it.

The public has been force fed the fiction that the Kamala Harris version of the 2024 Democrats are all about joy. It is, of course, a shiny object distraction from the fact that the woman is a shallow dullard who isn't fit to be in charge of snacks at a book club meeting, let alone president of this once-great Republic.

In reality, the Democrats are sinister, bitter people who have a well documented track record of wishing illness and death upon people who don't agree with them politically.

The response by Democrats on social media to this latest assassination attempt was, predictably, awful. They're awful people, after all.

And they're responsible for it, especially Kamala Harris.

The incessant, hyperbole-filled lying about Trump that Harris repeats every day in her campaign speeches inspire the unhinged garbage humans who fantasize about killing Trump. It might be irresponsible of me to say that it's intentional, but my reserves of benefit of the doubt for the Dems are at an all time low.

Advertisement

Democrats want their low info base to be at a constant fever pitch when it comes to Trump. They have lied to make him History's Greatest Monster, and their incurious base gobbles up the prevarication and processes it as white-hot hate that never wanes. That much I know is intentional.

The biggest problem after the first assassination attempt was that no satisfactory explanation was given of how the gunman was able to get into a good sniper position with the greatest of ease. That often happens when the federal government is investigating its own failures. We may be able to get some better answers after yesterday's attempt because Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has stepped in. This is something Paula shared in a post she wrote yesterday:

The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club.



The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024

That doesn't mean that the people who are being investigated will cooperate, but it's a start. DeSantis is one of the few adults in the room in American politics, and a leader who has no patience for things that too many Republicans don't seem to have the energy fight.

Catherine covered Trump's response to the incident here. If they are trying to scare the guy, it's not having the desired effect. Trump assures everyone that his "resolve is only stronger" now. He does seem to draw energy from every heinous thing the Left tries to do to him. He doesn't let the Dems' relentless assaults on him ever dampen his spirit.

Advertisement

There is joy in this election, it's just not on the side that the Democrats say it's on.

They get everything wrong.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

both cats are broken 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/VklkfWGpoy — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 15, 2024

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. I Have Seen the Future of Drone Warfare and It Is Frighteningly Beautiful

DeSantis Takes Matters Into His Own Hands on Assassination Attempt

Republicans React to the Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Trump Responds to Second Assassination Attempt

Trump Survives 2nd Assassination Attempt — This Time at His Golf Course

Border Patrol Now a 'Migrant Concierge Service,' Says Border Patrol Agent

Hey, Master Debater David Muir of ABC: Let's Talk About Your Crime Stats

So much for sustainability. U.S. Debt Interest Payments Top $1 Trillion

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — The Left's Great License Plate Shortage of 2024

The Prospects Are Improving for a GOP Sweep of the House, Senate, and White House

Muslim Persecution Follows

Is It Time for President Trump to Privatize His Security?

Sunday Thoughts: Repentance

Young Cars and Fast Women

ABC News Is Perplexed: Why Isn’t Kamala Harris Getting a Post-Debate Bounce? The Answer Is…

MTG Calls Out 'Appalling and Extremely Racist' Laura Loomer

‘One for the Road’: Amazon’s ‘Grand Tour’ Drives Off into the Sunset

Weekend Parting Shot: Study Links Deer Season to Shooting Violence

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The GOP Could Sweep The Senate…If We Don’t Screw It Up

Here’s What Top Dem Posted About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' After Shots Fired Near Trump Golf Course

CNN Actually Did Its Job and Slammed Kamala for Lying About Trump

Want to Guess What a Local Philly Outlet Did With Kamala's Trainwreck Interview?

California AG Wants to Make Even More Expensive to Exercise Your 2A Rights

New Jersey Op-Ed Big On Gun Control, Short On Memory

Anti-2A Academics Cite Racist Laws to Support Carry Bans for Young Adults

Cool. Trump: I Will Empty Springfield of Migrants

What Have We Got to Lose? Sunday Reflection

Falling Behind on Your Bills? You're Not Alone

Purge the squishes. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thinks Haitian Migrants Are a Good Deal for Springfield

BREAKING: ABC Whistleblower Says Harris Camp Allegedly 'Restricted the Scope' of Trump Debate Questions

Kamala's Big Mistake With Recent Event in PA Exposes a Bigger Problem for Her

Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten by Reality

YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If Trump Wins

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: He Asked the Cops to Test His 'Bad' Drugs

Guess How the Media Was Describing Trump Ahead of 2nd Assassination Attempt

Advertisement

Gwen Walz the Latest Leftist Lady Politician to Infantilize the Public

The Social Justice™ Snake Eats Its Own SPLC Tail

The Left Will Never Stop Wanting Trump Dead

Muslim Rape Gangs and Islam’s Pro-Rape Teachings

Do National Borders Exist in Europe, or Are We Done Pretending?

The Left Will Never Stop Wanting Trump Dead

Chicago Mayor Will Keep Campaign Promise to Criminals and Nix the Effective 'Shotspotter' Program

Stressed? Splendid Breathwork That Might Relieve the Tension

Around the Interwebz

Hey, Oh! ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Conjures $264M+ WW Through Second Frame – International Box Office

Navy captains don’t like abandoning ship—but with Starliner, the ship left them

How a 'Puffling Patrol' Protects Iceland’s Puffin Babies

Bee Me

Media Assures Americans The Real Threat Is The Side That Keeps Getting Shot At https://t.co/1TufOHyh7q pic.twitter.com/FRphXjmOYU — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 15, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes