‘NEVER SURRENDER’: Trump Defiant After Second Assassination Attempt

Catherine Salgado | 7:45 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Donald Trump remains undeterred and defiant despite a second assassination attempt on his life at his golf course Sunday.

In a brief email statement from the Trump-Vance campaign Sunday afternoon, the former president and current GOP candidate said he “thank[s] God” for his supporters and “I will never give up.” Just as Trump rose, bloody but fierce, with his fist in the air after being shot in July, he is again doubling down on his 2024 campaign and future plans.

Advertisement

The emailed statement read in full:

My resolve is only stronger after another attempt on my life!

I will never slow down.

I will never give up.

I WILL NEVER SURRENDER!

I thank God every day for having supporters like you on my side.

On November 5th, WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

May God bless you,

Donald J. Trump

45th President of the United States

Trump had previously emailed, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”

The story is still developing, though officials have confirmed Trump was the intended target of the shooting. I advise that you avoid MSNBC for updates, as its reporters apparently are blaming Trump for the attempt on his life!

For Our VIPs: Second Trump Assassination Attempt: Want to Guess How the Media Has Been Describing Trump Recently?

Advertisement

Trump’s son Don Jr. posted, “Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended.”

Stay tuned to PJ Media for more updates and consider becoming a VIP member!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Recommended

We Now Know How the Gunman Targeted Trump at His Golf Course Matt Margolis
Trump Survives 2nd Assassination Attempt — This Time at His Golf Course Matt Margolis
ABC News Is Perplexed: Why Isn’t Kamala Harris Getting a Post-Debate Bounce? The Answer Is… Scott Pinsker
Sister-in-Law of Democrat House Candidate Mocks Second Assassination Attempt on Trump Matt Margolis
Second Would-Be Trump Assassin Has Been Identified Matt Margolis
New Details on Latest Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Australia Codifies ‘Misinformation’ Ban in Anti-Free Speech Law
MTG Calls Out 'Appalling and Extremely Racist' Laura Loomer
FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement