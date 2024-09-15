Sunday Thoughts: Repentance

Chris Queen | 12:00 PM on September 15, 2024
Cornelis Massijs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

There are so many things about our Christian life that are encouraging or heartwarming to talk about. On the surface, repentance isn’t one of them, but it’s crucial to our walk.

Advertisement

I recently heard a podcast where host Barry Cooper talked about repentance and what it means for us. Cooper used the story of Zacchaeus as his example:

[Jesus] entered Jericho and was passing through. And behold, there was a man named Zacchaeus. He was a chief tax collector and was rich. And he was seeking to see who Jesus was, but on account of the crowd he could not, because he was small in stature. So he ran on ahead and climbed up into a sycamore tree to see him, for he was about to pass that way. And when Jesus came to the place, he looked up and said to him, “Zacchaeus, hurry and come down, for I must stay at your house today.” So he hurried and came down and received him joyfully. And when they saw it, they all grumbled, “He has gone in to be the guest of a man who is a sinner.” And Zacchaeus stood and said to the Lord, “Behold, Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor. And if I have defrauded anyone of anything, I restore it fourfold.” And Jesus said to him, “Today salvation has come to this house, since he also is a son of Abraham. For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.”

Luke 19:1-10 (ESV)

Everyone despised Zacchaeus. Tax collectors were sellouts to the Jewish people of the New Testament. They did the bidding of the Roman Empire and lined their own pockets at the same time. Imagine an IRS agent on steroids — or the ridiculously increasing prices of tax software for that matter.

Advertisement

But Jesus didn’t despise Zacchaeus. That’s why He saw the wee little man in the tree and called him down. That act changed Zacchaeus.

Related: Sunday Thoughts: A Remarkable Example of Forgiveness

“That’s what repentance looks like,” Cooper comments. “It’s a realization of the seriousness of our sin. It’s a joyful realization of God’s mercy in Christ. It’s a turning from our sin in disgust and a turning towards obedience, whatever that obedience costs. It’s a visible sign that we are truly saved. As Jesus says to Zacchaeus when He hears what Zacchaeus plans to do, ‘Today salvation has come to this house.’”

Cooper adds that repentance is the fruit of our salvation that stems from the Holy Spirit’s conviction of our sin. He notes that repentance “shows that our faith in Christ is genuine.”

I think some people consider repentance a one-and-done deal that happens when they first come to faith in Jesus. Instead, we should think of it as one of our daily spiritual disciplines.

“And just to be clear, repentance isn’t a one-shot deal,” Cooper points out. “It’s not something we do once at the beginning of our Christian lives and then move on from. It’s a daily discipline; a way of life. As Martin Luther said, ‘Our Lord and Master Jesus Christ, when he said 'Repent,' willed that the whole life of believers should be repentance.’ We’re never so free of sin that we can be free of repentance.” 

Advertisement

The parable of the prodigal son is another example of repentance in Luke’s gospel. The prodigal receives forgiveness and a warm welcome when he comes home, repentant for abandoning his family and squandering his inheritance. Twice in the parable, the father — Jesus’ stand-in for God the Father — remarks that his son “was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found.”

Cooper concludes:

What if we ourselves have become aware that we need to repent of something? Let’s waste no time, and turn back from the far country. If we’ve sinned against someone else in some way, with our words or actions, we should express our remorse to that person and ask for forgiveness. As well as honoring Christ, and restoring a deeper intimacy with the Father, that act of repentance has the power to bring deep healing to the person we’ve sinned against, and also deep healing to us.

My prayer is that we can all find the freedom and healing that comes from repentance.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: CHRISTIANITY

Recommended

ABC News Is Perplexed: Why Isn’t Kamala Harris Getting a Post-Debate Bounce? The Answer Is… Scott Pinsker
Bad Blood: Taylor Swift's Endorsement of Kamala Harris May Have Backfired Big Time Matt Margolis
The 'Muslim Martin Luther’ Has Been Convicted of Rape Robert Spencer
CNN Destroys Kamala Harris Campaign For Spreading Disinformation on Social Media Matt Margolis
EV Dealers Are So Desperate to Offload Stock That They're Offering Lease Deals For $20 a Month Rick Moran
Internal Secret Service Report on Trump Attempted Assassination Reveals More Failures Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Australia Codifies ‘Misinformation’ Ban in Anti-Free Speech Law
MTG Calls Out 'Appalling and Extremely Racist' Laura Loomer
FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement