MTG Calls Out 'Appalling and Extremely Racist' Laura Loomer

I’ve always had a complex opinion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.). From her first congressional run, she’s come across as a bit of a loose cannon. She has also been an easy target for people who want to villainize or mock MAGA.

She has also made me cringe on plenty of occasions, but sometimes she can rise to the occasion with nuanced, well-thought-out statements. When she says and does things that make sense, she even makes me proud that she’s from my home state (even though her district is a couple of hours away from mine).

Greene has served as a reliable pro-Trump voice throughout her time in Congress, so when she speaks out about another passenger on the Trump Train, it’s worth listening to her. The congresswoman has recently gone on record calling out Laura Loomer for her racist remarks about Kamala Harris.

On Sunday, Loomer posted a vile remark about Harris’ Indian heritage on X. It’s so bad that I’m not going to dignify it with a direct link. But on Wednesday, MTG called Loomer out for the post.

“This is appalling and extremely racist,” Greene posted on X. “It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever.” She added that Loomer should take the post down.

In a follow-up post on Thursday, Greene compared Loomer’s rhetoric to the tactics of the left:

MTG addressed reporters regarding her comments about Loomer on Thursday as well. CNN’s Manu Raju asked her why she spoke out.

“I have concerns about her rhetoric and her hateful tone,” Greene began. “To me, many of the comments that she makes and how she attacks Republicans like me, many other Republicans that are strong supporters of President Trump, I think they're a huge problem. And that doesn't represent MAGA as a whole. It doesn't represent who we are as Republicans.”

Greene contrasted her outspoken nature with Loomer’s audacious bigotry.

“And you know, I typically try to ignore her posts, but someone had sent me that post about Kamala Harris, and it bothered me so much,” she continued. “And you know, my personality, everyone knows I'm outspoken, and I just felt like it was time to call it out. I think it's wrong.”

MTG again contrasted the Republican Party’s welcoming nature with the racial obsession of today’s Democrats.

“We're not a party of identity politics,” she concluded. “We're a party for all Americans, and I think that's so important. And I think that we need to be focused on our policies, the inflation, the economy, and the border, and not attacking people for their race, not attacking them because they may not have children and they love their pets. And I don't want to have anything to do with that, and neither do the people my voters at home in my district and most people I talk to across the country. And so yeah, I called her out last night, and I think it was important to do.”

“I’ve spoken with President Trump, but I’m not going to go into the details of our personal conversation,” she told CNN.

Greene isn’t alone in condemning Loomer. Newsweek reports that other Republicans are joining her.

“Several prominent members of Donald Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement are urging the former president to cut ties with controversial activist Laura Loomer, with one ally in Congress accusing the former Florida House candidate of making ‘appalling and extremely racist’ remarks,” reports James Bickerton.

“The anger came after Loomer was pictured with Trump at two 9/11 memorial events on Wednesday after she posted a racially charged diatribe aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris on X, formerly Twitter,” Bickerton continues.

I’m glad people are calling out Loomer for her antics; hopefully, enough people can get Trump’s ear and convince him to keep his distance from her. MAGA Republicans have an unfair enough shake as it is. Getting rid of the worst apples can only help improve those circumstances.